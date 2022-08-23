Read full article on original website
WKRC
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
WKRC
Texas public schools required to display donated 'In God We Trust' signs
(KTVT/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Students starting the school year across Texas may notice new signs for the new year. Districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God We Trust." In 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to display the...
WKRC
Dino tracks from 113 million years ago uncovered during drought
(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history. Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park. A park official says these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and...
