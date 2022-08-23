ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

NASA Releases Black Hole Audio Clip, And It’s Absolutely Horrifying

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08B3GB_0hS4O1IZ00

Everyday life can feel incredibly mundane. Sitting in traffic, working at a desk for eight hours a day, watching the same TV shows night after night… It can all seem so boring.

But there’s a cure! Next time you’re stopped at the fifth red light of the morning or pushing through the last hour at the office, just remember that you’re actually on a giant lava-filled rock hurtling through the infinite expanse of space at 67,000 miles per hour.

And if you’re really in need of some nightmare fuel to enliven a dreary day, take a listen to the black hole audio NASA casually released earlier this year.

But wait, you’re thinking. Black hole audio? Isn’t there no sound in space? No, no, my friend. You see, for decades, we incorrectly assumed that black holes were just visually and theoretically horrifying. In actuality, they’re audibly terrifying as well!

As you can see, the black hole audio is exactly what you’d imagine it would sound like to be abducted by aliens. Or step into a real-life Twilight Zone. Or find yourself in the galaxy’s most haunted unearthly cemetery.

“This is cool – and really, really spooky,” CNN anchor Jim Sciutto wrote on Twitter in response to the audio. “That scene in the movie when someone accidentally stumbles upon some sort of satanic cult in the middle of the woods,” added Resident Alien actress Elizabeth Bowen.

NASA Debunks Common Misconception With Black Hole Audio

With the release of the black hole audio, NASA reminds us that space is not incapable of producing sound. We just don’t hear the sounds it does make because the majority of them are absorbed by the vacuum of space. And those it doesn’t absorb are out of the range of human hearing.

The unedited audio produced by the waves of pressure emanating from the black hole, for example, is 57 octaves below middle C. This puts it well out of range of human hearing. In order to produce the ghostly sounds in the clip, NASA had to put its incredibly high-tech tools to work.

They first captured the data from the Perseus cluster using the Chandra X-ray Observatory. NASA then scaled the sounds up from their true pitch a smidge. Just 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times their original frequency.

As NASA themselves explained, “the popular misconception that there is no sound in space originates with the fact that most of space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to propagate through.”

“A galaxy cluster, on the other hand, has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Bowen
Person
Jim Sciutto
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Something Amazing Photobombed NASA’s New Pic of Jupiter

You’ve never seen Jupiter like this before.NASA released two new photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on Monday—this time, showcasing an infrared look at the solar system’s biggest planet.The first photo revealed a wide field view of Jupiter, highlighting the bright shine of the planet’s auroras along with its faint rings. Two Jovian moons can also be spotted to the left of the gas giant. The agency pointed out in a press release that you can even spy two galaxies in the lower background “photobombing” the picture.“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,”...
ASTRONOMY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Hole#Middle C#Galaxy#Cnn
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20

NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy