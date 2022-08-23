ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Garden opens in Delafield

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
The long-awaited Olive Garden has opened in the city of Delafield.

According to Lauren Bowes, a communications manager for Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, the restaurant officially opened to the public Monday.

The project was originally proposed in April 2021 with plans to demolish the existing structure and put up a new building in its place. Olive Garden replaces the Perkins tat 2440 Milwaukee St. on the corner of Golf Road.

This location adds to the Olive Garden portfolio in Waukesha County. Other locations are in Brookfield and Menomonee Falls.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

