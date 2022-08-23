Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Jazz concert to be held at Casa Ortiz
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two Laredo organizations are coming together to jazz up your nights in downtown Laredo. The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting a Jazz in the Garden event. Blue Note, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band will play a concert at Casa Ortiz...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association celebrates second birthday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City Pride Association is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, August 25 and the organization is inviting the public to take part. The organization was formed in 2020 when six Laredoans met for a first board meeting and signed the by-laws of the Gateway City Pride Association, legitimizing this organization as a nonprofit. According to the organization, the motivation to create this nonprofit organization came from “a group of friends who coordinated the first PRIDE Vehicular Parade on June 2020 which was driven by the Supreme Court Rule that employers are prohibited to discriminate based on sexual orientation and/or identity.”
kgns.tv
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
kgns.tv
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle collision in front of the Laredo International Airport. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop for a two-vehicle accident. Officials say two patients were involved; a 68-year-old woman who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities. For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes. They are one of the world’s oldest and...
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo reminds candidates of campaign sign regulations
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates will not be fined for improperly placing campaign signs and with the elections season being in full effect, this can sometimes get overwhelming for drivers in the city. Gerardo Pinzon from the city’s Building Development Services Department wants to remind everyone there are regulations to...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo releases official list of candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The list is out. Dozens of people have signed up, all in hopes to become the next city of Laredo mayor or for a seat in council. 10 candidates have signed up looking to run for the mayor. Over at District 1, four people have put their names in the hat. In district 2, only two candidates. District 3 has a total of four candidates. District 6 has six people on the ballot.
kgns.tv
Accident reported at Mines Rd. & Milo Rd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident has been reported by the Laredo Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Mines Road and Milo Road. Laredo police urge drivers to use caution and expect significant delays. Officers are currently at the scene. No word on any injuries at the moment.
kgns.tv
LISD to hold 2022 Summer Graduation Ceremony
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - School may have just started but some students are already receiving their high school diplomas. LISD will host its summer class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday night. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. and it will be held at the Vidal M. Trevino School...
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
Mares runs for Mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, August 23, Cynthia Mares announced her candidacy for mayor of Laredo at the doorsteps of City Hall. Mares’ platform includes bringing secure, clean, safe, and reliable water to consumers. She also wants to improve Laredo’s streets and infrastructure. Mares plans to invest in the city’s fire and police forces and plans to reduce taxes.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1. According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23. While not fully activated...
kgns.tv
Scattered showers across Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parts of south and east Laredo are already seeing some scattered showers. We can expect these chances of rain to continue to linger in our forecast into Friday and possibly into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s below the 100 degree mark but...
kgns.tv
LISD to hold security townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools. The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting. The event will take place at 6 p.m....
kgns.tv
City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer. For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.
epbusinessjournal.com
Laredo confronts drought and water shortage with minimal options
Leaders in the South Texas city are reluctant to impose substantial restrictions on watering lawns even as water supplies near record lows. This story is published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for the ICN newsletter here.
kgns.tv
Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of a ruling just made by the 4th Court of Appeals. A ruling made on Wednesday, August 24 says the 49th District Court Judge has the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while the employee’s wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.
kgns.tv
Heavy gloom
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning partly sunny with rain chances . Today we are expected to reach a high of 97. Warm temperature and high dewpoints will produce heat index values of 105 to109 for south Texas. Rain chances are possible this week due to a frontal boundary...
