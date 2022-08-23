MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Officers said they seized a large amount of "rainbow fentanyl" in Morgantown, a colorful version of the deadly drug that's made to look like candy. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said adolescent overdose deaths have doubled over the past decade, blaming it on fentanyl and the way it's marketed. Ihlenfeld said the multi-colored pills found in Morgantown are "another example of drug cartels being creative in how they produce and sell their product."Federal prosecutors said the production quality of the counterfeits is superior to pills seized in the past. Investigators believe the drugs came from Mexico, then...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO