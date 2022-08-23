Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged after officers find 1-year-old wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’
A Fairmont woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check.
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted on warrant dead after officer shoots him at funeral home in West Virginia
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Wednesday afternoon.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
The Recorddelta
Perdue sentenced for 2020 crime
BUCKHANNON — One man, originally from Powellton, W.Va., was arrested on Monday, August 22 for crimes he allegedly committed in 2020. According to documentation obtained at the Upshur County Courthouse, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, West Virginia State Police Corporal Victor Pyles was sitting stationary in the Woody’s Bowling Center parking area when he allegedly observed a maroon Chevrolet Uplander van with a very loud exhaust. When the van passed Cpl. Pyles, he noted the driver, later identified as then 42-year-old Rickie Gene Perdue, was not wearing his seat belt.
Large amount of 'rainbow fentanyl' seized in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Officers said they seized a large amount of "rainbow fentanyl" in Morgantown, a colorful version of the deadly drug that's made to look like candy. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said adolescent overdose deaths have doubled over the past decade, blaming it on fentanyl and the way it's marketed. Ihlenfeld said the multi-colored pills found in Morgantown are "another example of drug cartels being creative in how they produce and sell their product."Federal prosecutors said the production quality of the counterfeits is superior to pills seized in the past. Investigators believe the drugs came from Mexico, then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
WDTV
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
WDTV
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
Morgantown man charged with DUI after Westover Bridge accident Friday
A Morgantown man is being charged with third-offense DUI after causing a multiple-vehicle accident Friday morning on the Westover Bridge, resulting in two people being transported by ambulan. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mill Creek Drive-In
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re driving on Rt. 219 coming from Elkins heading towards Snowshoe, you might go right past this hidden gem that local residents call The Freeze. Owners say they only serve home-cooked meals because that’s just the way they’ve always done it. the dine-in, carry-out, and walk-up service diner has […]
Teachable lunch: First Ward woman and her daughters make lunches for those less fortunate on first day of school
Sometimes, a person just wants to do something unconditionally nice for her community, that’s all. That’s why Stacey Elza kept staring at that cooler on her porch. And that’s why. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
visitmountaineercountry.com
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse Morgantown
A locally owned business serving award winning BBQ. Treat yourself to the Tri-State’s best Ribeye or see why our Rib-master, Jimmy “Ribs” has won 43 BBQ awards across the US.
Fairmont, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Marion High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Preview: Tigers building program with improvement
ELKINS, W.Va – The steps to build up a program are not small ones but the first ones are being taken by Elkins head football coach Jimmy Hankins as he enters his second year in charge of the Tigers. Improvements that many programs would likely take for greanted have made for a much more positive […]
Comments / 0