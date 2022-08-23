Read full article on original website
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, August 25, 2022: Welcome, Bodcaw Bank
Magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise
If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
United to stop flights from Texarkana to Houston
Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 1988. Despite rumors that the track was planning to do away with racing on the weekends, you can catch a horse race at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Help for homeless students. Updated:...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
Retired K-9 found dead after escaping transport vehicle in Sevier County
On August 15 Jess contacted the transport company and told them that she found Hunter and claimed that her father-in-law had Hunter and wanted to keep him. The woman offered to pay $200 for Hunter. When the owner was told about the offer to buy they expressed that Hunter was not for sale and stopped all communication.
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
City Council: Magnolia commits to $1.2 million splash pad/skateboard park project
City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas. The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
