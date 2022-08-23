ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Texarkana coach has high expectations

By Kyle Sutherland
 2 days ago

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Arkansas High Razorbacks from the 5A-South Conference.

ARKANSAS HIGH RAZORBACKS

HEAD COACH

Trey Outlaw, first season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 2-7

Conference Record: 1-5, sixth in 5A South

Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

KEY DEPARTURES

LT Johnny Murphy

DL Christian Torres

S Ricky Williams

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior RB Querrion Brown - Brown has contributed in the backfield throughout his varsity career and expects that role to increase in his final season.

Junior WR/DB Kahim Webster - Webster was on the receiving end of a pair of scores in 2021.

Senior OL Travion Nash - Nash is the leader on the offensive line at tackle and has received college interest.

Junior OL Brandon Nguyen - Nguyen gained varsity experience as a sophomore and should start.

OL Candler Ross - Ross transferred in from nearby Trinity High and is expected to earn a starting role.

Senior TE/DE Jeremiah Jones - Jones has shown to be an effective tight end and is one of the strongpoints along the defensive line.

Senior DL Raven King - The ultra-strong King holds down the middle of the defensive interior line.

Senior DL/LB Kyron Young - Young expects to see time both on the defensive line as well as linebacker.

Senior OLB Landon Graves - Graves is expected to earn one of the linebacker spots after contributing last season.

Junior OLB Kam Holloway - Holloway was a key piece on the defensive front last season but should see more time at linebacker.

Junior DB Javen Davis - A broken ankle ended Davis’ 2021 season before it began, but he is slated to be back and fully healthy this season.

Junior CB Jordynn Williams - Williams is back as a starter in the secondary after starting as a sophomore.

OUTLOOK

Trey Outlaw coordinated the El Dorado defense that helped the Wildcats win the 6A state title last season, and he is hoping to build a championship program of his own with Arkansas High. Outlaw will also assume duties as athletic director after being hired by the school in June following Barry Norton’s resignation a couple of months prior to his arrival.

Though Outlaw has the blueprint of what it takes to make it to War Memorial Stadium in December, it will more than likely be a ‘one-step-at-a-time’ process as the Razorbacks will be dressing over 50 sophomores compared to less than 20 juniors and seniors combined.

“In my opinion, we will be the youngest team in all classifications,” Outlaw said. “We will probably have six or seven sophomores start on offense and the same thing on defense.”

Along with many new players, the Razorbacks have almost an entirely new staff, so they are still getting to know their team. Many upperclassmen who have previously seen little to no playing time will be relied upon to step up.

Senior Razorback baseball commit Ty Waid has the most experience at quarterback and returning wide receiver Webster should help take pressure off whoever ends up being the guy under center.

Other veteran skill players Outlaw mentioned were seniors Brown, Jones, Parker, and Wall after earning reps last season.

Up front, the Razorbacks graduated Murphy. Juniors Davis and Nguyen as well as seniors Henry and King along with Ross who transferred in from Trinity High School in Texas. Senior Nash is back at right tackle who has received attention from coaches at the next level.

The strongpoint of the team could be along the defensive line where Jones and King return following a productive 2021.

Holloway started on the defensive line but will move to linebacker where senior Kyron Young expects to play. Young will also contribute on the defensive front.

In the secondary, Williams will man one of the corner spots where he started as a sophomore and his classmate Davis should start at safety where he was penciled in last season before going down before the 2021 season began.

COACH SAID

“It does not matter if we have 11 players or 100, our goal is always going to be to win a conference championship and a state championship. We try to teach the mindset to our kids that we do not care if we are playing Alabama or some 8-man football team that has never played football before. Our goal also is to change our culture back to what it was when we were one of the flagship schools of the state of Arkansas. That is two big goals we have for this year.”

- Trey Outlaw

