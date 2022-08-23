Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Vanessa Bryant’s final demand as Kobe Bryant crash photos trial ends
When Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit for the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak, they were reportedly seeking tens of millions in damages from the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. Now in their closing statements on Tuesday, people finally got a clear...
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff
Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, during closing arguments on Tuesday, implored the jury in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County to award her and a co-plaintiff $75 million in damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that emergency personnel -- sheriff's deputies and fire personnel -- snapped and...
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount
The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'
Former tennis pro Andy Roddick played his final professional match at the U.S. Open in 2012, so when Serena Williams announced she'd end her career the same way, he knew he could relate. "It was one of the most fun weeks that I ever had in my career," Roddick said...
Ciara and Monica Join Vanessa Bryant and Daughter at Kobe Bryant Crash Site Trial
As the Vanessa Bryant versus the county of Los Angeles trial continues, the widow of. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant got emotional support from two of her besties in the music business. According to People, singers Ciara and Monica came to the courtroom, accompanying Bryant to support her during...
Lakers Twitter goes nuts over Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker trade
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley, the NBA Twitterverse went nuts for one important tidbit: Pat Bev is going to be playing alongside Russell Westbrook. For those not in the know, Beverley and Westbrook had a longstanding beef that has spanned...
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vanessa Bryant Wins $16M Lawsuit Against Los Angeles Country For Kobe Bryant's Death
Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers great and a 5-time NBA champion with the team was traveling with his daughter Gianna Bryant, and 7 others to a youth basketball game on January 26, 2020. The helicopter that had been booked to transport everyone to the game ultimately crashed into hills in Calabasas, Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
Why Vanessa Bryant won her civil trial over Kobe crash photos: What we know
Vanessa Bryant finally got the accountability she wanted from Los Angeles County in trial over Kobe crash photos.
The Kobe Bryant reason the Patrick Beverley to Lakers trade just became official
Patrick Beverley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Timberwolves point guard is on the move again, as he’s traded to the team in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. After missing on Kyrie Irving, Beverley is a good, solid consolation prize for this team. However, what’s interesting is that […] The post The Kobe Bryant reason the Patrick Beverley to Lakers trade just became official appeared first on ClutchPoints.
