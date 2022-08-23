ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Wings Tonight

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are in full swing as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in decisive fashion on Saturday, winning their second game thanks to strong play by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson.
Candace Parker, Sky advance to WNBA semis, beat Liberty 90-72

The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky. Chicago has now won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise's first WNBA championship.
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
