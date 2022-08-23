Read full article on original website
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
6 things to watch in today’s primaries in Florida, New York, Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The...
Primary results from Florida, New York, Oklahoma; 6 months of war in Ukraine; Heche laid to rest
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Few Excess Deaths Seen in Massachusetts During Omicron Surge
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Few excess deaths were reported in Massachusetts during the period of predominance of BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, despite a surge of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, according to a research letter published online Aug. 22 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
One last round of storms tonight – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
