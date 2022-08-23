RUTLAND, Vt. — A man was arrested in Vermont this week after being charged for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 capitol riot. A criminal complaint named Brian Preller, 32, as a member of "B Squad," a group of individuals who were associated with the so-called "Three Percenters" sub-ideology. Preller, along with several others, including a former candidate for Congress from Florida, allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol, according to a report from NBC News.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO