Police looking for man who broke into Springfield McDonald's
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are asking the public to identify a man who broke into the McDonald's in Springfield last month. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alarm at the McDonald's on Chester Road in the early morning of July 5 and discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized.
13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
Tyler shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab
BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 News has a powerful new tool to track the worst that Mother Nature sends our way. Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab. The truck will be at the Champlain Valley Fair for fans to see!
Man arrested in Vermont after being charged for participating in Jan. 6 capitol riots
RUTLAND, Vt. — A man was arrested in Vermont this week after being charged for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 capitol riot. A criminal complaint named Brian Preller, 32, as a member of "B Squad," a group of individuals who were associated with the so-called "Three Percenters" sub-ideology. Preller, along with several others, including a former candidate for Congress from Florida, allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol, according to a report from NBC News.
Cows slow traffic on I-89
RICHMOND, Vt. — Rush hour traffic on Interstate 89 South was backed up for several hours after two dead cows and one live cow were found near the roadway. Vermont State Police said they were called to I-89 in Richmond around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Vermont Agency of Transportation with the removal of the cows.
Burlington police investigate overnight car shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Right now, Burlington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Investigators were called out to the Perkins Pier parking lot around 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say two vehicles took off from the scene at a high speed. When police arrived, they spoke with witnesses who told them...
WWII soldier's remains to be buried in Hinesburg
HINESBURG, Vt. — Theremains of a Vermont WWII veteran will finally be laid to rest in his hometown next month after the man was reported missing in action nearly 80 years ago. Army Pvt. Alwin Hathaway, of Hinesburg, will be buried at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery on Sept. 3....
Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody
A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to...
White River Junction businesses affected by flood still trying to get back to full operation
HARTFORD, Vt. — Business in downtown White River Junction is a little slower this past week. The tenants of the Gates Briggs building are slowly reopening after a flood last Monday evening caused by a sprinkler malfunction. The flood left three feet of water in the basement of the...
Redhawks and Cougars battle in joint practice
HINESBURG, Vt. — The 2022 Vermont high school football season is just 10 days away, but the battles on the gridiron have already begun. Champlain Valley Union High School hosted Mount Mansfield Union High School for a joint practice session on Wednesday, exposing both teams to opposition for the first time since practices started in mid-August.
Vermont AOT grants $3.1 million for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure projects
Vermont's Agency of Transportation awarded more than $3.1 million in grants to municipalities this week aimed at developing and improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure around the state. The AOT said this year’s awards will fund various construction projects, including sidewalk replacement along Main Street in Franklin and new sidewalks and...
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church
LYNDON, Vt. — A man who was charged with stealing money from a local church has now been cited for embezzlement from an area food bank. The Lyndonville Police Department said Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others while he was the treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
The Champlain Valley Fair celebrates their 100 year anniversary tomorrow when the ten best days of summer begin.
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off tomorrow and today was the last day of preparation. “You never know what’s going to come through the gates today or tomorrow but sometimes it’s pretty special,” said Jeffrey Bartley, marketing director of Champlain Valley Exposition. 2022...
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
Catamounts soccer prepares to play Gamecocks in weekend match
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Soccer exploded in Vermont over the summer thanks to the success of the USL League two expansion club Vermont Green FC. It showcased the Green Mountain State's massive soccer community, with the Catamounts looking to grab the same lightning in a bottle. The University of Vermont...
Catamounts preach depth ahead of season opener
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont men's soccer team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, culminating in a NCAA tournament birth. Rob Dow's bunch returns 22 players from a season ago, and is poised for another successful run at the America East conference title.
Vermont schools work to hire more staff ahead of first day of school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In just a week, classes will once again be in session for a new school year. For the Burlington School District, before students walk the halls, some teachers are walking the streets of Burlington. The district is holding its second staff scavenger hunt for new employees....
