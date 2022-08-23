Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Enters the Fleet
Norwegian christened their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, this weekend as the cruise line saw the first of six new ships enter the fleet. Norwegian Prima also became the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
