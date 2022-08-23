ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Enters the Fleet

Norwegian christened their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, this weekend as the cruise line saw the first of six new ships enter the fleet. Norwegian Prima also became the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted...
