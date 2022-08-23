ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Liquid Leisure Windsor water park to remain closed after girl's death

A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been stopped from reopening. Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council issued a notice to Liquid Leisure Windsor prohibiting activities until it could show risk assessments that prevent or reduce drowning. The business, near Datchet, had closed temporarily "out of respect"...
The Independent

Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
Kansas State

