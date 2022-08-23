Read full article on original website
Water park is forced to close after 20 people including children were struck down with mystery illness that left them vomiting
A water park has been forced to close after 20 people, including children, became struck down with a mystery illness that left them vomiting. Whitemills Wake Water and Aqua Park in Sandwich, Kent, shut its doors yesterday after several people told the centre they had become ill after using its open-water lake.
BBC
Liquid Leisure Windsor water park to remain closed after girl's death
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been stopped from reopening. Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council issued a notice to Liquid Leisure Windsor prohibiting activities until it could show risk assessments that prevent or reduce drowning. The business, near Datchet, had closed temporarily "out of respect"...
Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park
The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
British boy, 14, drowns in hotel swimming pool while celebrating family wedding at beachside resort in Turkey
A BRITISH teenager has drowned in the swimming pool of a Turkish holiday resort while celebrating a family wedding. The 14-year-old got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the all-inclusive Liberty Lara beach hotel on Sunday afternoon. One holidaymaker said the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
