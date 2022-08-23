The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...

