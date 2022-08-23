Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn Smoot
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bracketology: Gonzaga is early projected 2023 NCAA Tournament top seed; Houston, UNC and Kentucky also No. 1s
It's only two days before the start of the college football season and that can mean only one thing – it's time for a never-too-early look at Bracketology. March Madness is a few months away, but we have a pre-preseason projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the field of 68.
Arike Ogunbowale gets major status upgrade for Wings’ series finale vs. Sun
The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will square off Wednesday night in a do-or-die Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup. The Wings have been down their best player throughout the series, with Arike Ogunbowale sidelined through injury. That could change ahead of the series finale, however, as the Wings announced Ogunbowale is considered probable […] The post Arike Ogunbowale gets major status upgrade for Wings’ series finale vs. Sun appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Report: Texas basketball coach Chris Beard makes multiple changes to his Longhorns staff
Texas underwent some coaching changes in their basketball program this offseason, meaning Chris Beard has a couple of moves to make before the 2022-2023 season began. Needing a new assistant coach and Special Assistant to the Head Coach, the decisions have reportedly been made. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS...
Satou Sabally and Dallas Wings eliminated from WNBA playoffs Wednesday
A Satou Sabally vs. Ruthy Hebard matchup in the second round of the WNBA playoffs was not meant to be, as Sabally’s Dallas Wings were defeated by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday by a score of 73-58, eliminating them from postseason competition. The Wings shot an abysmal 20-55 from the field in the loss, with Marina Mabrey (20 points) and Veronic Burton (10) the only players in double-figures. Sabally played 20 minutes and finished with six points, three assists, and one rebound, closing out an injury-riddled season where she only managed to appear in 11 regular season games, averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Dallas and New York both getting eliminated on back-to-back days means the only Oregon alumni still fighting for a WNBA championship is Hebard, whose Chicago squad is going to face Connecticut while they look to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks did it back in 2001 and 2002. List Marcus Mariota is making the most of his opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons
‘Going to go with underdog mentality’: Curt Miller ready for Sun’s revenge matchup vs. Sky in WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs are starting to heat up. Already, one of the semifinal matchups has been set, and it’s a big one. In a rematch of last year’s semifinals, the Connecticut Sun will face off against the Chicago Sky. However, unlike last year, the roles have been reversed this time around.
College basketball's most marketable players, starting with Aliyah Boston and Drew Timme
In July 2021, name, image and likeness (NIL) rules and laws opened the door for college athletes to make money for the first time. It did not take long for them, or brands, to capitalize. The past year, however, has also demonstrated swift changes in the NIL market. Yes, the...
Previewing the 2022 Virginia Field Hockey Season
Breaking down the UVA field hockey roster and schedule for the 2022 campaign
Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team
Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
Could Will Grier win Cowboys' backup QB job? How his 'swagger,' command have impressed
Will Grier should see extended action on Friday, which could mark the quarterback's best shot at making a push to be the Cowboys' backup.
Connecticut Sun close out Dallas Wings, ready 'to take another step' in WNBA semifinals against Chicago Sky
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just like the New York Liberty the night before, the Dallas Wings had a chance Wednesday to knock out one of the top four seeds from the WNBA playoffs on their home court. And just like the Chicago Sky against New York, the visiting Connecticut Sun didn't let that happen.
