ClutchPoints

Arike Ogunbowale gets major status upgrade for Wings’ series finale vs. Sun

The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun will square off Wednesday night in a do-or-die Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup. The Wings have been down their best player throughout the series, with Arike Ogunbowale sidelined through injury. That could change ahead of the series finale, however, as the Wings announced Ogunbowale is considered probable […] The post Arike Ogunbowale gets major status upgrade for Wings’ series finale vs. Sun appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Satou Sabally and Dallas Wings eliminated from WNBA playoffs Wednesday

A Satou Sabally vs. Ruthy Hebard matchup in the second round of the WNBA playoffs was not meant to be, as Sabally's Dallas Wings were defeated by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday by a score of 73-58, eliminating them from postseason competition. The Wings shot an abysmal 20-55 from the field in the loss, with Marina Mabrey (20 points) and Veronic Burton (10) the only players in double-figures. Sabally played 20 minutes and finished with six points, three assists, and one rebound, closing out an injury-riddled season where she only managed to appear in 11 regular season games, averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Dallas and New York both getting eliminated on back-to-back days means the only Oregon alumni still fighting for a WNBA championship is Hebard, whose Chicago squad is going to face Connecticut while they look to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks did it back in 2001 and 2002.
247Sports

Ole Miss' Shakira Austin named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Washington, D.C. – (Release) The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is the 6th Mystics player to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the first since Ariel Atkins (2018). The...
