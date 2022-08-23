Read full article on original website
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic San Marcos pizza joint returns
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Movie pitch: a third-generation pizza joint gets reincarnated in its original building in...
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition
A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Austin housing inventory hits highest level in years, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin housing inventory skyrockets to highest levels since 2018. The Austin market now boasts 2.7 months of inventory, a figure not seen since November 2018.
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
Eat, drink, or boutique in the Hill Country's Leander
Just 30 miles north of downtown Austin, historic Leander is a go-to destination that’s part of the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The charming Old Town district boasts a unique collection of shops along with local flavor in the form of dining destinations, distilleries, and more. You can even ride the rails when you’re in town — or you may even stumble across a hometown event or festival.
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club
Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall. Expect...
Smokin' wood-fired pizza chain sizzles into Austin for first Texas location
The Lake Travis area is set to welcome a new wood-fired pizza franchise to the neighborhood in the coming weeks. Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom will open its first Texas location in late August or early September. The new Austin restaurant and self-pour taproom will be located at 8300...
IKEA selects Austin suburb for first stop of global 9-city festival
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer known for its sometimes tough-to-assemble furniture, is assembling a global festival this year that will make its first stop in the Austin area. On August 26, IKEA’s store in Round Rock will host the first event as part of the nine-city IKEA Festival. The...
Omni Austin Hotel Downtown on 6th St. unveils $22 million renovation
It's makeover time for Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, to the tune of $22 million. The hotel has used the energy of its Sixth Street surroundings to refresh public areas, accommodations, and event spaces, plus all-new dining venues. Let's start with the lobby, which is now "an environment where guests can...
Privacy and posh design define this impressive West Lake Hills estate
The lowdown: West Lake Hills offers the best of both worlds: seclusion in nature with incredible proximity to downtown Austin, which is only six miles away. This nearly five-acre estate is nestled under a canopy of towering heritage oaks and surrounded by meadows, a stream, and an orchard. Contemporary metal-framed...
Austin area under flood watch as heavy rain head to Central Texas
KVUE — A flood watch is in effect through 7 am Tuesday, August 23. After a brief drying trend over the weekend, Austin is back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.
Midcentury modern furniture favorite flies into Austin with first Texas store
Joybird, an online retailer of midcentury modern furniture, is gearing up for the grand opening of its first standalone brick-and-mortar store in Texas. The store opened July 29 at 3211 Palm Way, Suite 162, in North Austin’s Domain Northside shopping district. The grand opening is set for August 27.
La Barbecue owner and manager indicted on workers' comp fraud charges
KVUE — The owner and manager of the popular East Austin restaurant La Barbecue have been indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges. La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Austin Food & Wine Festival dishes out top-tier talent lineup for 2022
One of Austin's most beloved bacchanalias returns this fall. Presented by Food & Wine magazine and Austin's own C3 Presents, the eleventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival will take place from November 4-6, and tickets are now on sale. Attracting top-tier talent to Texas, the three-day celebration showcases some of the best food, wine, and spirits in the country.
