Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
foxwilmington.com
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT
Southport will take another look short-term rentals following Wilmington’s legal battle
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Vacation rentals, short-term rentals, homestays, and whole-home rentals; they go by different names but there’s one thing that stays the same: their existence and popularity is an issue dividing communities. Some love them and see them as a valuable part of a tourism industry and...
WilmingtonBiz
In Downtown Wilmington, Genesis Block Moving To Common Desk
A business development services company based in Wilmington is moving from one downtown location to another. Genesis Block, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial couple Tracey and Girard Newkirk to support fledgling companies, was leasing office, coworking and event space at 20 Wrights Aly. "Beginning in September we will be transitioning...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City Jerry Day concert on Aug. 20. According to UWCFA’s release, over 1,350 attended the concert that raised over $13,000. The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater concert featured The Garcia...
WECT
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. The SCPD released the pictures below of the person it is seeking. A news release says the suspect is connected to a death investigation. Surf City police were conducting a death...
foxwilmington.com
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to welcome new crisis response dog at Back to School Open House
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to a Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 (3403 Park Avenue). “There will be free hot dogs, firetruck tours, a firefighter obstacle course, health screenings, and more,” writes the city in an announcement. You can check out the event on Saturday August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions you can reach out to the city at 910-343-4787.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Surf City Fire Department to hold annual 9/11 walk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City is hosting its third annual 9/11 bridge walk to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 plane attacks. The walk starts at 8:46 a.m. but attendants are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.. First responders will also be walking in the event.
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WECT
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation
Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox. Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 2. Updated: 12 hours ago.
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain chances tick up for last weekend of August
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve made it to Friday! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Nighttime readings will settle into the 70s; a few lucky inland backyards may briefly ping the upper 60s for a time or two.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology streamlining arrest process for Leland Police Department
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has implemented new technology allowing officers to better serve the community. The technology simplifies the arrest process, consisting of the Video Magistrate System, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and an Intoximeter. These items mean that officers can fully process someone who’s...
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
Comments / 0