Commanders to retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey

By King W. Motley III
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOrma_0hS4LnHR00
Washington Redskins quarterback (9) Sonny Jurgensen in action during the 1970 season. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

There will never be another Washington football player to wear the No. 9. The Washington Commanders will retire Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey prior to their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team made the announcement on Jurgensen’s 88th birthday on Tuesday.

Jurgensen played 18 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with Washington. In 135 games with 108 starts in the burgundy and gold, he threw for 22,585 yards, 179 touchdowns and 116 interceptions. He made four of his five Pro Bowls in a Washington uniform.

His 31 touchdowns passes in 1967 is still the most in a season in Washington’s franchise history.

Jurgensen was named Second-Team All-Pro three times with Washington. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. When he retired, he finished his career with 32,224 passing yards, 255 touchdowns and 189 interceptions. He also won the 1960 NFL Championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he spent his first seven seasons with.

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field,” said co-CEO/co-owner Tanya Snyder. “Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold.”

A ceremony will be held an hour prior to kickoff against the Cowboys on either Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 in the main concourse of FedEx Field. Family and former teammates will be attending. The team will also have a pregame honoring on the field.

Jurgensen becomes the fourth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. He’ll join Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor

After retiring in 1974, Jurgensen embarked on a 45-year career as a broadcaster. Majority of that time was spent calling Washington football games before he retired from the booth in 2019.

