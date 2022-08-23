Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
It’s time to Boogie on the Beach with GARNA at the September 1 Beach Bash Fundraiser
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s (GARNA) annual fundraiser and celebration of 26 years of nature education and stewardship will be at River Runners in Buena Vista starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 — According to the event organizers it will go “until the stars come out”.
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains
A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Announces New Town Administrator
The August 23 regular meeting of the Buena Vista (BV) Board of Trustees was the occasion to introduce Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the incoming Town Administrator. She should be onboard in the new role as of the first September 2022 Trustee meeting. As the finalist for the Buena Vista Town Administrator...
thetrek.co
Day 24 – Zero in Salida
US Highway 50 crosses both East and West – leading hikers into Salida for resupply and rest. We had sent a resupply box to the Monarch Mountain Lodge. It’s actually right off the trail, no hitching required. They offer a day pass to hikers so they can use their pool and facilities. They even have their own restaurant right there. Since we were stopping there to pick up a box, it sounded like the smart choice to stay for the night. And since everyone was warning us about how bad the weather was going to be the next day, we decided to stay for two. There is a hostel in the tiny community there, and it many people recommended it to us. But they advertise beer on tap and 420 friendly. Not exactly our scene.
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Five Trees home in Aspen
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
arkvalleyvoice.com
CMC Salida Selects Maxwell as Business Internship Coordinator
After 14 years at Salida High School, Fred Maxwell has been selected to head the effort by Colorado Mountain College (CMC) to connect high school students with local businesses. Maxwell, who’s experience teaching and coaching at Salida High School and serving as an adjunct faculty member at CMC, is uniquely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners extend declaration of local disaster after cyberattack
Tuesday’s Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting was somewhat of a blast from the past. With no email or Internet services within the county government after an Aug. 17 cyberattack, there were no laptops, no impromptu use of the GIS website when needed, no access to information for the clerk’s monthly report, no digital publishing of the meeting agenda on the county website and no lifestreaming to the county’s Facebook page.
9News
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Is a COVID-19 Spike in our Future?
Some in Colorado are calling this “the calm before the storm,” a temporary lull in COVID-19 cases before an expected fall spike. Across the state, the diagnosed cases of COVID-19 — the BA.5 variant are low. In her latest update to Chaffee County leadership, the Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom says that “the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 community level dashboard shows Chaffee County continues to stay at a LOW level. Transmission level has moved from HIGH to SUBSTANTIAL, one level lower.”
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Comments / 0