Buena Vista, CO

99.9 The Point

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
OutThere Colorado

Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
COLORADO STATE
Buena Vista, CO
Buena Vista, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Announces New Town Administrator

The August 23 regular meeting of the Buena Vista (BV) Board of Trustees was the occasion to introduce Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the incoming Town Administrator. She should be onboard in the new role as of the first September 2022 Trustee meeting. As the finalist for the Buena Vista Town Administrator...
BUENA VISTA, CO
thetrek.co

Day 24 – Zero in Salida

US Highway 50 crosses both East and West – leading hikers into Salida for resupply and rest. We had sent a resupply box to the Monarch Mountain Lodge. It’s actually right off the trail, no hitching required. They offer a day pass to hikers so they can use their pool and facilities. They even have their own restaurant right there. Since we were stopping there to pick up a box, it sounded like the smart choice to stay for the night. And since everyone was warning us about how bad the weather was going to be the next day, we decided to stay for two. There is a hostel in the tiny community there, and it many people recommended it to us. But they advertise beer on tap and 420 friendly. Not exactly our scene.
SALIDA, CO
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Five Trees home in Aspen

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in...
ASPEN, CO
Christ
Summit Daily News

Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death

ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
ASPEN, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

CMC Salida Selects Maxwell as Business Internship Coordinator

After 14 years at Salida High School, Fred Maxwell has been selected to head the effort by Colorado Mountain College (CMC) to connect high school students with local businesses. Maxwell, who’s experience teaching and coaching at Salida High School and serving as an adjunct faculty member at CMC, is uniquely...
SALIDA, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Commissioners extend declaration of local disaster after cyberattack

Tuesday’s Fremont County Board of Commissioners meeting was somewhat of a blast from the past. With no email or Internet services within the county government after an Aug. 17 cyberattack, there were no laptops, no impromptu use of the GIS website when needed, no access to information for the clerk’s monthly report, no digital publishing of the meeting agenda on the county website and no lifestreaming to the county’s Facebook page.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9News

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Is a COVID-19 Spike in our Future?

Some in Colorado are calling this “the calm before the storm,” a temporary lull in COVID-19 cases before an expected fall spike. Across the state, the diagnosed cases of COVID-19 — the BA.5 variant are low. In her latest update to Chaffee County leadership, the Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom says that “the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 community level dashboard shows Chaffee County continues to stay at a LOW level. Transmission level has moved from HIGH to SUBSTANTIAL, one level lower.”
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
