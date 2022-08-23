Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina Andras
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
Braves: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?
The Atlanta Braves went on a magical run in 2021. Despite winning just 88 games in the regular season, they managed to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to their first World Series championship since 1995. What made it truly remarkable was the...
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
FOX Sports
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
FOX Sports
Braves bring 8-game road win streak into game against the Pirates
Atlanta Braves (77-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-76, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -248, Pirates +202; over/under is 8 1/2...
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
William Contreras hitting sixth in Atlanta's Tuesday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Eddie Rosario was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Contreras to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
FOX Sports
Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Chris Archer starts for the Twins, while Luis Garcia gets the call for the Astros. Chris Archer has been a starter in the Twins’ rotation the whole season. While...
The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs Dolphins
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to close out their preseason schedule with a win on the road against the Miami Dolphins Friday. It’s the final preparatory game for both teams before the REAL season starts in September. With that said, here are some of the bold expectations we have for the Eagles when they square off with Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Yardbarker
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Being drafted by Mets would've been 'terrible'
The rivalry between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been heated for years and won't be cooling down anytime soon ahead of the fall months. At the start of Thursday's MLB action, the first-place Mets held just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Braves in the National League East standings, and the two clubs will meet in Atlanta for a pivotal series set to take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Giancarlo Stanton return gives Yankees fans something to cheer about
The New York Yankees have been hurt by injuries quite a bit this season. But Thursday afternoon, they finally got some news going the other direction. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Twitter, the Yankees have activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ahead of their game against the Oakland Athletics. News: #Yankees officially activated Giancarlo Stanton […] The post Giancarlo Stanton return gives Yankees fans something to cheer about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Angels’ early ‘top candidate’ to replace manager Phil Nevin, revealed
Barring any major surprise, the Los Angeles Angels will be on the lookout for a new manager in the offseason. They opened up the 2022 season with Joe Maddon in the dugout, but amid the team’s 12-game losing streak earlier in the year, general manager Perry Minasian elected to fire him and appoint Phil Nevin […] The post Rumor: Angels’ early ‘top candidate’ to replace manager Phil Nevin, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malcolm Butler released by Patriots following injury
Malcolm Butler’s second stint in New England is officially over before he even played in a regular season game. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback on Thursday. Butler was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 and while the team didn’t say what his injury was, Butler reportedly had a hip injury. With Butler on injured reserve, the Patriots had to reach an injury settlement with him in order to make Thursday’s move.
The 1 reason why OKC can’t pin the blame on Chet Holmgren for season-ending injury
The basketball world was dealt with a brutal blow on Thursday after it was revealed that Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is now set to miss the entire season due to a foot injury. The highly-touted big man sustained the unfortunate injury while playing in Jamal Crawford’s Seattle CrawsOver pro-am game.
