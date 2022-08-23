ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Braves bring 8-game road win streak into game against the Pirates

Atlanta Braves (77-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-76, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -248, Pirates +202; over/under is 8 1/2...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Atlanta Braves#Cardinals#Reds
numberfire.com

William Contreras hitting sixth in Atlanta's Tuesday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Eddie Rosario was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Contreras to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to close out their preseason schedule with a win on the road against the Miami Dolphins Friday. It’s the final preparatory game for both teams before the REAL season starts in September. With that said, here are some of the bold expectations we have for the Eagles when they square off with Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Being drafted by Mets would've been 'terrible'

The rivalry between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has been heated for years and won't be cooling down anytime soon ahead of the fall months. At the start of Thursday's MLB action, the first-place Mets held just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Braves in the National League East standings, and the two clubs will meet in Atlanta for a pivotal series set to take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton return gives Yankees fans something to cheer about

The New York Yankees have been hurt by injuries quite a bit this season. But Thursday afternoon, they finally got some news going the other direction. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Twitter, the Yankees have activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ahead of their game against the Oakland Athletics. News: #Yankees officially activated Giancarlo Stanton […] The post Giancarlo Stanton return gives Yankees fans something to cheer about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Angels’ early ‘top candidate’ to replace manager Phil Nevin, revealed

Barring any major surprise, the Los Angeles Angels will be on the lookout for a new manager in the offseason. They opened up the 2022 season with Joe Maddon in the dugout, but amid the team’s 12-game losing streak earlier in the year, general manager Perry Minasian elected to fire him and appoint Phil Nevin […] The post Rumor: Angels’ early ‘top candidate’ to replace manager Phil Nevin, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Malcolm Butler released by Patriots following injury

Malcolm Butler’s second stint in New England is officially over before he even played in a regular season game. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback on Thursday. Butler was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 and while the team didn’t say what his injury was, Butler reportedly had a hip injury. With Butler on injured reserve, the Patriots had to reach an injury settlement with him in order to make Thursday’s move.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy