Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Minnesota bus driver arrested for drunken driving
CARLTON, Minn. – A charter bus driver is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk with 35 students aboard in northeastern Minnesota. 49-year-old Patrick Bullard of Cannon Falls is charged with DWI and drinking from an open bottle. State troopers responded Sunday morning to complaints that the...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magic 95.1
Minnesota man killed in I-57 crash
ANNA, Ill. (WJPF) – A Minneapolis man was killed Wednesday in two vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Union County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened near Anna in the northbound lanes when a disabled tractor trailer, partially blocking the right lane, was rear-ended by a second tractor trailer.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Unidentified Baby at MSP Airport Reunited with Mother
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement
PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend. One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping...
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead
A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m. Traffic was stopped in the right...
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0