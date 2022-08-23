Read full article on original website
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi, Eric Hosmer on IL
The Red Sox placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman Eric Hosmer on the injured list, with Eovaldi heading to the 15-day IL (retroactive to Aug. 19) and Hosmer to the 10-day IL (retro Aug. 21). Right-hander Josh Winckowski and first baseman Franchy Cordero were called up from Triple-A in corresponding moves, and Winckowski will start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays.
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124
Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels Lose 1B Jared Walsh To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Jared Walsh's season has come to an end. That wasn't the original indication when the Angels announced that their first baseman is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome on Thursday morning, as Walsh was initially placed on the 10-day injured list. However, the Angels moved Walsh to the 60-day I.L. a few hours later, thus ending his 2022 campaign.
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Says It Is Rumored Team Is Interested In OG Anunoby: "The Knicks Have Enough To Get A Deal Done..."
OG Anunoby is one of the elite 3 and D forwards in the NBA. He is a multi-positional defender that can also provide supplementary offensively. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season. Recently, it was reported by Fred Katz of...
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Guardians are 12-4 Since Replacing Franmil Reyes with Oscar Gonzalez
The Cleveland Guardians are 12-4 over their last 16 games and now hold a four-game lead in the American League Central over the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. With six weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the division is theirs to lose. Entering August 6, the Guardians were 54-52,...
MLB
Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer
Aaron Judge now has 48 homers through 125 Yankees games, which is the seventh most through 125 games of all time. He is not, clearly, getting to Barry Bonds’ record of 73. But the more realistic target is still in sight, which is getting to the American League record of 61 held by Roger Maris.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."
While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund
The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Ejected for Arguing Checked Swing Call
With the Cardinals trailing 3-0 and runners on first and second, Cubs' pitcher Luke Farrell got Arenado to chase a pitch off the plate to get out of the jam and end the inning. Arenado exploded, arguing profusely that he checked his swing. Home plate umpire John Libka immediately (and...
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Frankie Montas earns inspiring review from Aaron Judge
Coming off a terrible performance against the Toronto Blue Jays last Thursday, Yankees‘ Frankie Montas bounced back with a stellar performance against the New York Mets on Tuesday evening. Over 5.2 innings, Montas allowed just two earned runs and six hits, striking out six batters and producing nine ground...
