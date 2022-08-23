Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco Examiner
Mullet medalists: Wisconsin boys take top honors in business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle
Two Wisconsin boys took the titles at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, as the organization that runs the competition for the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle announced the winners on Tuesday. More than 600 entered the competition for children (ages 1 to 12) and teens (ages 13 to 18). Winners were decided...
Comments / 0