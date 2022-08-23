ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him

When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
ClutchPoints

Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow

The New York Yankees have been having a tough go of it lately. Things got worse on Thursday as news surfaced that the Yankees placed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple-A to join the team in Oakland for […] The post Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
CBS San Francisco

Yankees pound A's 13-4

OAKLAND --  Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert.A's reliever Joel Payamps was helped off the field in the eighth after a comebacker by pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka struck his leg. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse entered to pitch for his second appearance on the mound this season.James Tallion (12-4) received all the support he needed and then some....
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves

The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Yardbarker

Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to call up Triple-A bullpen arm with nasty slider

The New York Yankees could use a bit more bullpen support after placing Clay Holmes and Scott Effross on the injured list this past week. The expectation is that Ron Marinaccio will take on a more prevalent role, but the team could look at their Triple-A squad in Scranton, pulling up another tantalizing young rookie.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August

After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka next rehab start date set

Mike Soroka completed his second rehab start last weekend after being transferred to Gwinnett. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. It was nearly a flawless return to the mound, but the second start for the Stripers didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.
Yardbarker

Jordan Montgomery Has Made A Key Change With The Cardinals

Ever since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been a completely different pitcher from when he was with the New York Yankees. Last night was proof enough of that, as Montgomery threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Home run No. 693...
