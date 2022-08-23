Kevin Durant recommits to the Brooklyn Nets after trade talks

Well, Memphis Grizzlies fans, the idea was fun while it lasted. The Kevin Durant trade talks were officially halted after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the trade discussions are over.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday, Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership."

Trading for Durant was always a long shot, considering he had four years left on his contract and the Nets had no reason to rush.

Just yesterday, it was reported by The Athletic that the Grizzlies were involved in trade discussions for Durant. While multiple reports indicated that the Nets wanted a young star as part of any deal, the Grizzlies were uninterested in parting with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane or Jaren Jackson Jr.

Durant, 34, is a 12-time All-Star and one of the NBA's top players. Any trade for the 6-foot-10 forward would have zapped another roster of depth and future flexibility with draft picks.

If Memphis had acquired Durant, it would likely have let go of Jackson or Bane. Now that those discussions are over, Grizzlies fans can resume focusing on the growth of their young core.

GRIZZLIES ATTRACTION:ESPN vice president explains why Memphis Grizzlies are now one of NBA's star attractions

GIANNOTTO:Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant get what they've always wanted for Christmas, and more | Giannotto

JAREN JACKSON JR. OUTLOOK:Explaining the ripple effect of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot injury — with help from a doctor

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc