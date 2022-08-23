ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

inforney.com

More rainfall expected in East Texas region tonight, Tuesday

Meteorologists say heavy rain will continue today in East Texas. The National Weather Service of Shreveport says moderate to heavy rain will fall across the region into the evening hours. "Can't rule out some downburst winds in some of the stronger convection, given the high moisture and marginal instability in...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

NWS: Flash flood watch remains in effect

A tornado warning was issued earlier this morning in Smith County and other East Texas areas including Upshur and Wood counties. The warning was in effect after a tornado touched down in Smith County but has since moved out of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans

Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank

8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you'll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air," Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you'll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air," Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
KSLA

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

