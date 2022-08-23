Read full article on original website
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
inforney.com
More rainfall expected in East Texas region tonight, Tuesday
Meteorologists say heavy rain will continue today in East Texas. The National Weather Service of Shreveport says moderate to heavy rain will fall across the region into the evening hours. "Can't rule out some downburst winds in some of the stronger convection, given the high moisture and marginal instability in...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
inforney.com
NWS: Flash flood watch remains in effect
A tornado warning was issued earlier this morning in Smith County and other East Texas areas including Upshur and Wood counties. The warning was in effect after a tornado touched down in Smith County but has since moved out of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
KSLA
On heels of Upshur County blaze, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained by expert
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A massive tire fire in Big Sandy drew in a small army of responders to contain it Tuesday night. It happened on Private Road 3390, off of Almond Road, north of Highway 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. Fire crews arrived to a private area off...
easttexasradio.com
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
Right lane on I-20 east of US 271 closed as crews clean up wreck
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up after a wreck on Interstate 20 east of US Highway 271 in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon. According to the TxDOT, the crash happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 577, just east of US 271....
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
KLTV
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
KLTV
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
KSLA
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thanks to ’22 Drought, Huge Dinosaur Tracks Appear in the Paluxy River 3 Hours From Tyler, TX
There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to droughts, but I think we can chalk this up as one. Thanks to our severe lack of rain in the Lone Star State this year, once submerged massive dinosaur tracks can be see in the Paluxy River, roughly three hours from Tyler, TX.
No students injured after 4-car crash involving Chapel Hill ISD bus, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No student injuries were reported after a Chapel Hill ISD bus was involved in a four-car crash on Highway 64 East, according to Smith County officials. Officials with the district said the bus was rear ended around 6:45 a.m. when the bus was at a stopping point by a car […]
