ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Only Murders in the Building season 2 killer reveals costars didn't know secret twist while filming

By Sydney Bucksbaum
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'

Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Kelli Giddish Leaving the Show After 12 Seasons

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are used to characters coming and going, but the departure of 12-year veteran Kelli Giddish is striking a chord in the community. On Wednesday, Giddish announced that the upcoming Season 24 will be her last as Det. Amanda Rollins, who had grown to become a beloved part of the SVU team. The news came the same day NBC released the trailer for the Season 24 premiere, which will be part of a three-show crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

New gangster movie coming with two Robert De Niros

Robert De Niro is teaming up with veteran director Barry Levinson for a gangster movie written by Nicholas Pileggi, who wrote the book that drama movie Goodfellas is based on. And the project is apparently promising Double De Niro. According to The Hollywood Reporter; “The project is centered on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Selena
Person
Jayne Houdyshell
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
TODAY.com

‘Love Is Blind’ couple Danielle and Nick file for divorce

Just six months after the Season Two finale of “Love Is Blind” aired in February, all of the couples from the show have split. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, one of two couples who tied the knot at the end of the second season, are getting a divorce.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#The Killer
Entertainment Weekly

Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer features the debut of Daxton

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has come a long way since we first met her in Never Have I Ever season 1. She survived a coyote attack and a failed attempt at juggling two boyfriends. She even got hit by a car. But after all that — and the constant battle that is controlling her temper — she finally got the guy. In the Netflix comedy's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made things official. (And to think, it all started when we first walked up to him and bluntly asked for sex.) Now, heading into the show's third season, get ready for the debut of Daxton!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Entertainment Weekly

Julia Stiles receives a suspicious smoothie from you-know-who in Orphan: First Kill clip

With the 2009 horror hit Orphan, child actor Isabelle Fuhrman created one of recent history's more unforgettable cinematic monsters with her portrayal of the psychotic Leena Klammer, a 33-year-old con artist pretending to be a nine-year-old adoptee named Esther. On its release, Orphan earned $78 million worldwide on a reported $20 million budget. Now, after appearing in The Hunger Games and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Fuhrman has returned to her signature role in Orphan: First Kill (out Aug. 19), an exclusive clip of which you can watch above.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy