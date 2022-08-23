Only Murders in the Building season 2 killer reveals costars didn't know secret twist while filming

Read full article on original website
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
Watch Florence Pugh channel her Marvel character and jump out of a helicopter with Bear Grylls
Florence Pugh may be used to rappelling and leaping from great heights as a Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but take away the stunt performers, the CGI, and the jaunty ponytail and she's still a badass. In a preview clip from Monday's episode of Running Wild With Bear...
RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'
Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
As Charlie Hunnam Returns to TV in ‘Shantaram’ — Where Is the Rest of the Cast of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Today?
Charlie Hunnam is returning to TV for the first time since ‘Sons of Anarchy’ ended in 2014 which has us thinking — where are his co-stars today?
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Kelli Giddish Leaving the Show After 12 Seasons
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are used to characters coming and going, but the departure of 12-year veteran Kelli Giddish is striking a chord in the community. On Wednesday, Giddish announced that the upcoming Season 24 will be her last as Det. Amanda Rollins, who had grown to become a beloved part of the SVU team. The news came the same day NBC released the trailer for the Season 24 premiere, which will be part of a three-show crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
New gangster movie coming with two Robert De Niros
Robert De Niro is teaming up with veteran director Barry Levinson for a gangster movie written by Nicholas Pileggi, who wrote the book that drama movie Goodfellas is based on. And the project is apparently promising Double De Niro. According to The Hollywood Reporter; “The project is centered on the...
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
‘Love Is Blind’ couple Danielle and Nick file for divorce
Just six months after the Season Two finale of “Love Is Blind” aired in February, all of the couples from the show have split. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, one of two couples who tied the knot at the end of the second season, are getting a divorce.
‘NCIS’ Stars Gary Cole and Katrina Law Open Up About Moving on Without Mark Harmon
‘NCIS’ stars Gary Cole and Katrina Law open up about filling the Leroy Jethro Gibbs-sized hole left by Mark Harmon’s departure.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Kid Cudi had a stroke while in rehab
Kid Cudi has shared he suffered a health crisis while in rehab in 2016.
Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer features the debut of Daxton
Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has come a long way since we first met her in Never Have I Ever season 1. She survived a coyote attack and a failed attempt at juggling two boyfriends. She even got hit by a car. But after all that — and the constant battle that is controlling her temper — she finally got the guy. In the Netflix comedy's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made things official. (And to think, it all started when we first walked up to him and bluntly asked for sex.) Now, heading into the show's third season, get ready for the debut of Daxton!
Julia Stiles receives a suspicious smoothie from you-know-who in Orphan: First Kill clip
With the 2009 horror hit Orphan, child actor Isabelle Fuhrman created one of recent history's more unforgettable cinematic monsters with her portrayal of the psychotic Leena Klammer, a 33-year-old con artist pretending to be a nine-year-old adoptee named Esther. On its release, Orphan earned $78 million worldwide on a reported $20 million budget. Now, after appearing in The Hunger Games and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Fuhrman has returned to her signature role in Orphan: First Kill (out Aug. 19), an exclusive clip of which you can watch above.
Loot creators on Maya Rudolph's viral 'Hot Ones' sequence and kooky billionaire antics
It's a good time to write a comedy about billionaires. Between headlines about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's many children and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' solo rollercoaster ride at Disneyland, "Billionaires are writing episodes for us all the time by appearing in goofy news stories," Alan Yang, the co-creator of Apple TV+'s zany workplace comedy Loot, tells EW.
'Love Is Blind Season 2: After the Altar' Trailer Drops as Both Married Couples Head for Divorce
Season 2 of the dating series will return for an update on Sept. 16, Netflix announced Monday. In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, all of your favorite (or maybe least favorite) singles will walk through their love lives — whether or not they met their future spouse on the series.
