Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?

Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
The University of Texas could be the richest school in the US, bumping Harvard

The University of Texas could become the richest school in the US, topping Harvard’s $53.2 billion endowment to occupy the No. 1 spot, Bloomberg reports. Why? Because at a time when most schools’ investment portfolios are falling faster than Comm 101 lecture attendance, the University of Texas System has something they don’t: 2.1 million acres of oil-rich land.
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits

A 10-year-old singing sensation has gone viral on TikTok for singing the late Selena Quintanilla's classic hits -- with at least one fan calling her the "next Selena." Video of Mariapaula Mazon singing the storied Tejano star's 1992 song "Como la Flor" for Selena's husband Chris Perez has been viewed more than 5 million times in the last month alone.
