Read full article on original website
Levi Jordan
2d ago
To know what's happening in our country and our world is to understand, times are changing rapidly and seconds that used to be minutes and hours, have changed, what am I saying, is life has a time and time takes care of it self . No matter what city or State, Country, has the answer, only he has the answer, and you all know who I am talking about, remember the cross of our Salvation, not the material things in life . LLJ Have a beautiful bless day,🙏
Reply
4
John Mcday
2d ago
Everybody’s is getting out why they canMs capital is falling apart little by little doAmtrak stop well we better be glad the airport is not in Jackson
Reply(1)
4
R. Yvette X
2d ago
You know your city is bad if Greyhound won't stop there. That's sad.
Reply(17)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toddlers carried out from flooded Mississippi day care, fish found flopping in parking lot
Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
AOL Corp
Kids evacuated from day care, residents urged to seek shelter as Mississippi hit with record rainfall and flooding
Residents of Mississippi and a huge swath of the Gulf Coast, from eastern Texas to the Florida panhandle, took shelter from downpours and floods Thursday while bracing for more rain. Five million residents were under flood watches through at least Thursday night, as portions of central and southern Mississippi took...
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on...
WLBT
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
IN THIS ARTICLE
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
WAPT
Flooding forces Canton residents from homes
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
WLBT
New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it. Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson. “At approximately 10:15 a.m....
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
WAPT
Mayor asks Jackson residents at risk of flooding to voluntarily evacuate now
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who live in areas at risk of flooding from the rising Pearl River are being asked to take action now. "We're calling on voluntary evacuations," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a briefing Thursday. Are you at risk for flooding? Tap here for MEMA's...
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
WAPT
Greyhound moving from Union Station, but new location is unclear
JACKSON, Miss. — Greyhound looks to be leaving Jackson, but it's unclear where the bus company will go. A flyer at Union Station says Greyhound is moving to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 80 in Flowood. The company's website shows Flowood as the departure and arrival location. But a...
Comments / 30