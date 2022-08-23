ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Levi Jordan
2d ago

To know what's happening in our country and our world is to understand, times are changing rapidly and seconds that used to be minutes and hours, have changed, what am I saying, is life has a time and time takes care of it self . No matter what city or State, Country, has the answer, only he has the answer, and you all know who I am talking about, remember the cross of our Salvation, not the material things in life . LLJ Have a beautiful bless day,🙏

John Mcday
2d ago

Everybody’s is getting out why they canMs capital is falling apart little by little doAmtrak stop well we better be glad the airport is not in Jackson

R. Yvette X
2d ago

You know your city is bad if Greyhound won't stop there. That's sad.

WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
WLBT

Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
WJTV 12

Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WAPT

Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
WAPT

Flooding forces Canton residents from homes

CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
WLBT

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it. Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson. “At approximately 10:15 a.m....
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
WAPT

Greyhound moving from Union Station, but new location is unclear

JACKSON, Miss. — Greyhound looks to be leaving Jackson, but it's unclear where the bus company will go. A flyer at Union Station says Greyhound is moving to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 80 in Flowood. The company's website shows Flowood as the departure and arrival location. But a...
