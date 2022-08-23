ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list

By Alex Butler
 2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZK5Y_0hS4KrWu00
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) still leads the team's secondary, which has been impacted by injuries this preseason. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

"That was unfortunate for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said at practice Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla., referring to Alexander's injury. "I feel like we just got him, and he was doing some work out there."

The Dolphins signed Alexander on Aug. 15, the same day they placed off-season and preseason standout Trill Williams on injured reserve.

Starter Byron Jones hasn't participated in training camp practices, and is recovering from ankle surgery.

Backup cornerbacks Nik Needham (hand) and Keion Crossen (undisclosed) were injured in the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Miami Gardens.

Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Hamilton, Kader Kohou, Elijah Campbell, D'Angelo Ross and Quincy Wilson are among the other cornerbacks on the Dolphins' roster.

McDaniel said that Needham is "good to go." He said Crossen is "day-to-day." Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list. If he stays on that list in Week 1, he will not be able to play in the Dolphins' first four games.

"All that means is there are some guys who have been getting opportunities who will continue to get opportunities," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and the front office staff are preparing for who will be on the field for the team in Week 1. That means they could decide to add to cornerback depth.

Howard was among the Top 24 rated corners in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked inside the Top 10 for man coverage. Needham and Byron Jones also ranked inside the Top 50. Alexander ranked 116th.

The Dolphins allowed the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns last season. They ranked 16th in passing yards allowed. They allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in 2020.

NFL teams must trim rosters to 80 players from 85 by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Teams must get rosters down to 53 players by Aug. 30.

The Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Miami Gardens.

They will host the New England Patriots in their season opener Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

