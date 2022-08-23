ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids' Food Basket hoping for 200K decorated bag donations in September

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeIls_0hS4KplS00

GRAND RAPIDS — Kids’ Food Basket is inviting the community to celebrate its 20th anniversary and help the organization in its goal to provide meals to West Michigan children.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit is looking to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags for its flagship Sack Supper program in the month of September.

The Sack Supper program provides evening meals for children in Ottawa, Allegan, Kent and Muskegon counties. Kids’ Food Basket currently serves over 9,500 children across 59 schools in the four counties.

“These decorated bags remind us that we are all connected," said President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. “The over 9,500 nourishing meals we distribute in classrooms every day play an important role in social, emotional and cognitive learning. When these meals come in decorated bags, they make ripples of love that create infinite joy. Each and every one of us has something to give. It takes all of us.”

Decorated bags can be dropped off at the organization's Holland location — 652 Hastings Ave. — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. They can also be dropped off in Grand Rapids — 1300 Plymouth Ave NE — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

The month of decorating and donating will culminate in a celebratory event Tuesday, Sept. 27. It serves as both Brown Bag Decorating Day and KFB’s 20th anniversary celebration.

A pop-up decorating event will take place from 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27 in Grand Rapids. Community members will be invited to come decorate bags alongside local artists.

Food trucks will be onsite as well, including Kona Ice, Around Baking Company, Let’z Taco Bout It and Bigfoot Burger Co. To RSVP, email events@kidsfoodbasket.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
