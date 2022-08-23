Ace Sports and Trading Cards is under new ownership in Holland

HOLLAND — As momentum continues to build in the trading card industry, Ace Sports and Trading Cards, a local card shop in Holland, is now operating under new ownership.

First opened in 2010 by Jeff Boes, the store was purchased in June by locals regulars Bryan Huisman and Mitch Boerman. The store is located at 573 ½ E. Eighth Street, its third location since 2010.

“We had both been coming in on a regular basis and got to know Jeff a little bit,” Huisman said. “He had expressed interest in selling it at some point and our interest continued to grow and eventually we came to a deal.”

Huisman and Boerman said they have always had an interest in cards and, with the industry going in the direction it's going, now was the right time to purchase the store.

The store now includes the vintage inventory Boes carried alongside newer, graded items and wax card products from Huisman and Boerman.

“Cards are definitely more mainstream nowadays,” Boerman said. “You have guys like Drake and other celebrities investing a lot into cards. ... People are looking at cards more as a long-term investment.”

While customers returning to the store will find several elements remain the same, Boerman and Huisman plan to increase visibility, extend their hours and hold different trade events and sports watch parties on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are three months in and I feel like, for being that far in, we are doing really well,” Boerman said. “For us, it is about finding what works and what doesn’t, going with it and I think, if we do that, we will be successful.”

Boes said selling the business to customers he knew has helped the transition, but he'll miss all the customers that frequented the store.

“The difficult part is not having customers to talk to every day,” he said. ”That is a little hard on me because that’s what I really enjoyed. ... It was about the commandery and it was about talking sports with my customers.”

Boes is grateful to all the customers that frequented the store.

“I would like to thank my former customers,” he said. “That said, keep on going to the store. Mitch and Bryan are good people and they want to keep it going. Let’s continue to support local business.”

For more information, visit their new Facebook page under "Ace Sports Cards Holland" or acesportscards.com.