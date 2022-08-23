ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Killed Bunny Folger?

By Meghan O'Keefe
 2 days ago
As you would expect, the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale finally revealed who killed Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). After weeks of teasing that the murderer could have been Glitter Guy, aka Officer Kreps (Michael Rapaport), Mabel’s artsy love interest Alice (Cara Delevingne), or podcast queen Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), we finally know the truth! After tons of sleuthing, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) stage a good old fashioned “murderer reveal” party. You know, much like Nick and Nora throw at the end of The Thin Man. In the end, it turns out there were two killers. So who killed Bunny Folger?

Before we get to Bunny, it’s worth remembering that Only Murders in the Building kicked off with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel connecting over a shared love of the fictional true crime podcast “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.” In it, host Cinda Canning solved the murder of Becky Butler, solidifying her as a true crime star. So enamored are Charles, Oliver, and Mabel with the podcast that they decide to launch their own when neighbor Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) dies under mysterious circumstances. After successfully solving Tim’s murder at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 1, the gang finds themselves framed for Bunny’s murder. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 was about the trio clearing their name and bringing Bunny’s killer to justice.

So who killed Bunny Folger? Let’s get into it…

Photo: Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Ending, Explained: Who Killed Bunny Folger?

The penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building revealed that Officer Kreps was indeed Glitter Man and that he was working as an accomplice in Bunny’s murder at the behest of the woman he loved. The show suggests that Kreps and Cinda Canning met and fell in love while working on the Becky Butler case in Oklahoma. We also learned that Poppy White, Cinda’s abused assistant secretly actually was Becky Butler the whole time!

It turns out that Becky was so unhappy with her life that she staged her own death to get out of Oklahoma. The twist is she was so obsessed with Cinda Canning’s podcasts that she put on a new persona in an attempt to win Cinda over as a mentor. However, Cinda would only steal Becky’s ideas while demeaning the girl in the process. After “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma” becomes a hit, we see Cinda complain to Becky/Poppy that she needs a new murder stat, preferably one with a sexy millennial girl, and that she is willing to make it happen.

So it seems that Cinda murdered Bunny and asked boyfriend Kreps to frame our heroes in order to make a great podcast. The team decides to lure Cinda to Bunny’s old apartment for a live streamed “confession.” They attempt to show that Cinda killed Bunny, but she won’t confess. The Arconia residents even go so far as to move in slow motion to unnerve Cinda, to no avail.

Mabel reveals Cinda is not the killer, Alice is. There’s a dramatic stand off that ends with Alice pulling a cake knife on Mabel, but Charles pushes himself in the way. Charles appears to die and Cinda is so impressed with Mabel’s detective skills that she offers her a podcast. This sets Poppy, er, Becky off.

It’s then revealed that Poppy White is the killer. After faking her own death, she fell in love with Kreps, not Cinda. She was fascinated with Rose Cooper’s disappearance and Bunny’s painting. Poppy incriminates herself, revealing that she knew Lucy (Zoe Colletti) was in the passages behind the Arconia’s walls. Cinda then reveals she knows Poppy is Becky Butler. “Who told you that?” Poppy/Becky/Killer asks. Charles then leaps to life and says, “We did!”

The whole party was a set up to prove Poppy killed Bunny. The gang figured it out because the DNA on the murder weapon was tied to a dead Oklahoma girl and Bunny wasn’t saying “14 Savage,” but “14 Sandwich.” (Poppy ordered a marmalade/liverwurst sandwich from the Pickle Diner.) Poppy and Kreps worked together to pull it all off.

Case closed! But that doesn’t mean our favorite Upper West Side detectives are done with drama…

Photo: Hulu

Will There Be an Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on Hulu?

Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for a third season back in July 2022. Thanks to the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale, we already know what the murder mystery is going to be.

We cut to a year later. Oliver is directing Charles in a Broadway show opposite movie star Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd). However, Charles and Ben hate each other. This would be fine, but Ben is poisoned and dies on stage just as the play makes its premiere. The obvious suspect? Charles.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will finally leave the Arconia and set up shop on the Great White Way.

Decider.com

Decider.com

