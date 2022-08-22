Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in...
22 WSBT
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Oregon, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After finding "rainbow fentanyl" during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug...
22 WSBT
INDOT to hold public and virtual meetings to study U.S. 31 & U.S. 30
Two major highways are about to undergo an extensive public study. The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear your concerns for U.S. 30 and U.S. 31. The study will go from now until the fall of 2024. In that time, INDOT plans to hold several public and virtual meetings...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office releases footage from officer-involved shooting
An officer-involved shooting investigation has come to a close. And tonight, we're learning more. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office say that on July 29th the shooting and killing of Dante Kittrell from South Bend Police is a justifiable homicide. The Prosecutor's office has also released a timeline of events,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Man arrested in hit and run crash that killed local Catholic priest
A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a retired Catholic priest Monday night. According to the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor’s office, 47-year-old Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash-Fatal. 67-year-old Father Jan Klimczyk, a...
22 WSBT
Impact of new businesses on local housing market
New home listings are down 10 percent this month compared to this time last year. With more jobs coming to our area, it could spell trouble for those looking to move here. Regional leaders are worried that the housing market here won't support new big businesses, especially with the possibility of a new car battery plant coming near New Carlisle and the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart.
22 WSBT
Electric vehicle battery plant could bring more than 1600 jobs to St. Joseph County, Ind.
More details have been released on a possible multi-billion-dollar investment for New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC representatives spoke at the St. Joseph County Council meeting, outlining their plans for their fourth electric vehicle battery plant. Ultium Cells Pay revealed how many jobs they'd create, what starting wages could be, and...
22 WSBT
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
Operation Education: The need for free and reduced meals expected to increase
Schools in our area expect more families will apply for free and reduced meals this year. It is not too late for households to fill out the application. Schools are now encouraging all families who might meet the household size and income eligibility requirements to apply for free and reduced status.
22 WSBT
Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk
Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever: August 26
Week one of the high school football season in Indiana didn't disappoint! Now, teams are getting ready to hit the field for the 2nd time. Half of our area teams got their seasons started with victories last week. Now, those teams will try and go 2-0, while the other half...
Comments / 0