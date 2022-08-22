ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Impact of new businesses on local housing market

New home listings are down 10 percent this month compared to this time last year. With more jobs coming to our area, it could spell trouble for those looking to move here. Regional leaders are worried that the housing market here won't support new big businesses, especially with the possibility of a new car battery plant coming near New Carlisle and the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart.
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk

Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
Friday Night Football Fever: August 26

Week one of the high school football season in Indiana didn't disappoint! Now, teams are getting ready to hit the field for the 2nd time. Half of our area teams got their seasons started with victories last week. Now, those teams will try and go 2-0, while the other half...
