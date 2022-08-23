Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
ID Sought For Suspect In Delaware Water Gap Car Burglary Spree, Tens Of Thousands In Theft: NPS
Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a spree of car burglaries and tens of thousands of dollars' worth of theft in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The individual pictured above was identified as a person of interest in a spree of break-ins of...
Graffiti tagger who caused costly headaches in Downtown Easton faces 48 charges, cops say
A 20-year-old man with ties to Easton and the Bronx was charged Wednesday with 48 counts of criminal mischief after causing more than $3,500 in damage with graffiti tagging in the city’s Downtown, Easton police report in court papers. The man had been seen by witnesses and video cameras...
Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge
If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
wrnjradio.com
Pickup truck towing excavator loses brakes, crashes into tire shop in Sussex County
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed lost his brakes Tuesday night and crashed into two cars and a tire store in Sparta Township, according to Sparta police Lt. John Lamon. On August 23, at around 9:00 p.m., a black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Fire tears through business in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
Catalytic converter theft from collision center
HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say
A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
Body of missing man found in Luzerne County
State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
WFMZ-TV Online
5 hurt when tractor-trailer plows into stopped traffic on Route 663
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County. Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed...
State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
iheart.com
Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground
Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 6