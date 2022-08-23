ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

The Staten Island Advance

Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge

If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
MORRISVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fire tears through business in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from collision center

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say

A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 hurt when tractor-trailer plows into stopped traffic on Route 663

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County. Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground

Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
LEVITTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

