Warmer temperatures return to the metro as the weekend approaches. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The next few days represent a warming trend for most of the area before the pattern supports rain mentions across the northern third of the state this weekend into early next week. Data is inconsistent and inconclusive regarding exact specifics. This is not unusual. But the pattern suggests we'll be dealing with some scattered storm chances Sunday into early next week. Data has been hinting at a surface frontal boundary moving across the area next week for a few days, but recent runs have not exactly been ringing the bell for this occurrence. Basically, this frontal passage is highly suspicious at this point, but scattered storm chances will remain during the same space and time as hinted before. This means I'll keep some low chances across eastern OK Saturday as a lead (weak ) wave influences extreme southern and eastern OK into western Arkansas. This should stay east or south of the metro. It will be represented by a 10% chance for Tulsa and higher chances to our east.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO