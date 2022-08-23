ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WSYX ABC6

DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio reports over 23,400 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports over 23,400 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 23,436 new COVID-19 cases, 604 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 96 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT seeking drivers for winter season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Before you know it, the winter season will be here. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it's looking for employees for the upcoming season. Several positions are available across the state. Responsibilities for winter seasonal CDL drivers include roadway maintenance and repair activities, such as...
OHIO STATE
