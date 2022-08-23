Read full article on original website
Hope, mixed reactions in Central Ohio after Biden announces student debt forgiveness plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Freshman Aisha Siryon knew being a Buckeye was for her thanks to the size of the school, the activity on campus, and all the options. "I don't necessarily know what I want to do yet, so I am doing the University Exploration Program," Siryon said.
As You Are offers a new service for families seeking autism care
A new virtual clinic is now open, helping families in Ohio reduce wait times for an autism diagnosis. Kayla Wagner, the CEO of As You Are, joined us to talk about the clinic. For more information, visit AsYouAre.com/Ohio or find them on social media platforms by searching @SeenAsYouAre.
Coldwell Banker Realty provides update on Central Ohio housing market
As summer comes to a close, Central Ohio's housing market continues to be hot. Mary Staebler, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, joins us with an update. For more information, or to browse homes around the area, visit the ColdwellBankerHomes.com/Ohio.
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
ODOT seeking drivers for winter season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Before you know it, the winter season will be here. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it's looking for employees for the upcoming season. Several positions are available across the state. Responsibilities for winter seasonal CDL drivers include roadway maintenance and repair activities, such as...
