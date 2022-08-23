ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

As You Are offers a new service for families seeking autism care

A new virtual clinic is now open, helping families in Ohio reduce wait times for an autism diagnosis. Kayla Wagner, the CEO of As You Are, joined us to talk about the clinic. For more information, visit AsYouAre.com/Ohio or find them on social media platforms by searching @SeenAsYouAre.
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
ODOT seeking drivers for winter season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Before you know it, the winter season will be here. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it's looking for employees for the upcoming season. Several positions are available across the state. Responsibilities for winter seasonal CDL drivers include roadway maintenance and repair activities, such as...
