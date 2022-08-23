ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on VOD, Another Eminently Consumable Grab-Bag of Dopey Gags

Now on VOD, Minions: The Rise of Gru is the fifth entry in a continuing saga of wildly profitable marketing successes from parent of a parent of a parent company (I think; I lose track of all the conglomerative monopolistic buyouts) Universal. Hooray for Universal! Isn’t that exciting for Universal! Aren’t we all just thrilled that a gigantic corporation just grossed more than $700 million at the box office for the latest in the Despicable Me movie franchise? This, after the previous two, 2017’s Despicable Me 3 and 2015’s Minions, each crossed the billion-dollar mark, ensuring further exploitation of the...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Conjuring director working on live-action King Kong Disney Plus series

James Wan, the filmmaker renowned for developing The Conjuring franchise, is swapping ghost movies for giant gorillas, as it’s revealed he is working on a new live-action King Kong series for the streaming service Disney Plus. In something of a surprise move, Wan will move away from his horror...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Minions#Censorship In China#Scary Movies#Chinese#Fight Club#Guardian
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained

Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

George Lucas’s comments on how Star Wars was ‘abused’ go viral

Comments made by George Lucas, in which he described how the success of the Star Wars movies has been ‘abused’ have resurfaced, and they’ve got fans talking. Lucas’s explanation, which he gave in an interview with journalist Charlie Rose back in 2015, goes into detail about how his science fiction movies helped to damage creativity in filmmaking.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut

Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Danny DeVito (respectfully) demands to be in the live-action Hercules

The live-action Disney remakes are coming thick and fast, with the next one being Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus in September. The Little Mermaid will be released in 2023, and Snow White is currently filming. The Sword in the Stone and Robin Hood are also in development. The latest one to be officially announced is Hercules, which will be directed by Aladdin’s Guy Ritchie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy