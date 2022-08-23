Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on VOD, Another Eminently Consumable Grab-Bag of Dopey Gags
Now on VOD, Minions: The Rise of Gru is the fifth entry in a continuing saga of wildly profitable marketing successes from parent of a parent of a parent company (I think; I lose track of all the conglomerative monopolistic buyouts) Universal. Hooray for Universal! Isn’t that exciting for Universal! Aren’t we all just thrilled that a gigantic corporation just grossed more than $700 million at the box office for the latest in the Despicable Me movie franchise? This, after the previous two, 2017’s Despicable Me 3 and 2015’s Minions, each crossed the billion-dollar mark, ensuring further exploitation of the...
The Chinese Version of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Has an Alternate Ending
In terms of pop culture success, the Minions movies are quite successful. The quirky, lovable little yellow henchmen from Despicable Me have arguably overshadowed all of their co-stars and become the biggest thing in animation in a generation. Article continues below advertisement. That's why when Minions: The Rise of Gru...
thedigitalfix.com
Conjuring director working on live-action King Kong Disney Plus series
James Wan, the filmmaker renowned for developing The Conjuring franchise, is swapping ghost movies for giant gorillas, as it’s revealed he is working on a new live-action King Kong series for the streaming service Disney Plus. In something of a surprise move, Wan will move away from his horror...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas’s comments on how Star Wars was ‘abused’ go viral
Comments made by George Lucas, in which he described how the success of the Star Wars movies has been ‘abused’ have resurfaced, and they’ve got fans talking. Lucas’s explanation, which he gave in an interview with journalist Charlie Rose back in 2015, goes into detail about how his science fiction movies helped to damage creativity in filmmaking.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
thedigitalfix.com
Danny DeVito (respectfully) demands to be in the live-action Hercules
The live-action Disney remakes are coming thick and fast, with the next one being Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus in September. The Little Mermaid will be released in 2023, and Snow White is currently filming. The Sword in the Stone and Robin Hood are also in development. The latest one to be officially announced is Hercules, which will be directed by Aladdin’s Guy Ritchie.
Holy Eulogy, 'Batgirl'! Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly holding "funeral screenings" for shelved movie
One of the hottest tickets in Hollywood right now is to a movie most people will likely never get to see: Batgirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suddenly shelved movie is becoming the subject of what some dubbed "funeral screenings" for the movie's cast and "select industry insiders." The...
From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company
MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has started his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hoped to use his "deep passion for film" and business experience to advance Spain's movie industry.
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Warner Bros. shuffled some release dates for its DC Comics movies on Wednesday. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" now opens in March and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" moves to Christmas 2023.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
