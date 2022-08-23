Vladimir Putin’s bid to expand his army by hundreds of thousands of troops is unlikely to have an impact on the war in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said. The Russian military is set to grow with the addition of 137,000 troops from next year following a presidential decree signed on 25 August. It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.However, the British defence ministry has said that the decree is “unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power...

MILITARY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO