Read full article on original website
Related
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
Putin’s plan to expand troops unlikely to steer victory in Ukraine war, UK defence ministry says
Vladimir Putin’s bid to expand his army by hundreds of thousands of troops is unlikely to have an impact on the war in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said. The Russian military is set to grow with the addition of 137,000 troops from next year following a presidential decree signed on 25 August. It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.However, the British defence ministry has said that the decree is “unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power...
Comments / 0