Air fryer stays on all night and causes fire in Florida home The fire was started by an air fryer that was left on all night, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said. (NCD)
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home Officers said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. called in the threats to falsely implicate someone with whom he had disagreements. (NCD)
Washington couples’ bodies found in trash can after man broke in A woman went to check on her parents at their house when she noticed the forced entry and blood inside. (NCD)
South Carolina principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, deputies say When deputies arrived, they found the suspected shooter in the victim's car, public records show. (NCD)
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
Crane vehicle for tree service tips, smashes into Louisiana home The homeowners, who were inside the house when the crash occurred, escaped with no injuries and are receiving help from the Red Cross, officials said. (NCD)
Two people arrested after a bag of drugs allegedly found near a 2-year-old’s Happy Meal in Georgia
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after a bag of drugs was allegedly found near a 2-year-old Happy Meal in Georgia, officials say. According to WSB-TV, Jonathan Loftis and Bethany Smith were both arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Coweta County Sheriff’s...
Police: Kentucky nurse charged with murder after intentional medical maltreatment kills patient When another employee saw the nurse inject the medication and asked what was given, the nurse allegedly responded, “something special.” (NCD)
Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking to be “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”
It may not be a car you want to see pull up behind you but you’ve got to admit patrol cars have style. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is hoping that style puts their patrol car ahead of the rest of the country’s patrol cars. OHP is hoping to...
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check Detectives said that the identity of the person has not been confirmed and the cause of death remains under investigation,. (NCD)
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school A high school was expecting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, but instead it received rifles. (NCD)
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing...
Two people arrested for alleged involvement in string of airbag steering wheel thefts in Michigan
DEARBORN, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Michigan for their alleged involvement in a string of airbag and steering wheel thefts, police say. The Dearborn Police Department said in a news release that across Detroit, Michigan, there has been a rise in airbag thefts recently in General Motor vehicles — especially the Chevy Malibu. DPD decided to launch an investigation into the thefts.
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Police: 4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts Investigators have not yet released the names or the relationship between the four people. (NCD)
Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
Walmart ordered to pay $4.4M in Oregon racial profiling lawsuit
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — An Oregon man won a $4.4 million verdict against Walmart after he sued the big-box retailer, claiming a Wood Village employee racially profiled him in 2020. Michael Mangum, who is Black, brought the suit after he said that the employee “spied” on him as he...
Doctors refusing potentially life-saving abortion treatment over legal fears, Indiana doctor says
NEW YORK — Indiana’s new abortion law will go into effect on Sept. 15, which would ban abortion in nearly all cases with limited exceptions including rape and incest. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation restricting reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER — (AP) — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out...
