Florida State

KRMG

Two people arrested for alleged involvement in string of airbag steering wheel thefts in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Michigan for their alleged involvement in a string of airbag and steering wheel thefts, police say. The Dearborn Police Department said in a news release that across Detroit, Michigan, there has been a rise in airbag thefts recently in General Motor vehicles — especially the Chevy Malibu. DPD decided to launch an investigation into the thefts.
DEARBORN, MI
KRMG

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
KRMG

James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
TULSA, OK

