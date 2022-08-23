Read full article on original website
the Lt
2d ago
great that some folks who never wanted to go to college are being burdened with the debt of those who did. Honestly, if the degree in the majors of those applying was worth anything... they wouldn't need loan forgiveness.
Reply
7
Related
Franchot encourages Marylanders to apply for student loan tax credit
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging Marylanders paying off student loans to apply for a tax credit."Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out," Franchot said. "Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit."Residents have until Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible of they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university. More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017. Franchot's announcement comes as the current pause on federal student loan payments will expire a week from tomorrow.
Ocean City Today
Gov. Hogan addresses rising housing prices
(Aug. 26, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from...
Debt Consolidation Services Providers Ordered to Pay More Than $2 Million in Penalties and Restitution
BALTIMORE, MD (August 22, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has issued a Final Order against Marcia L. Bailey and Arthur Wittenberg along with their entities, Marcia Bailey Inc. trading as Signature Accounting and the Wittenberg Family Trust, for violating the Consumer Protection Act when they collected hundreds […]
CNBC
First-time homebuyers can now get up to $200,000 for a down payment in D.C.—see if you qualify for similar programs in your state
Amid rapidly growing homeownership costs, the District of Columbia has joined several states in announcing additional funding assistance for low-income homebuyers. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Monday that the District has more than doubled a subsidy for down payment assistance, up from $80,000 to $202,000, for qualified residents. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
wdac.com
Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming
HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
marketplace.org
D.C. aims to make housing down payments more affordable for lower-income families
Home prices are up by double-digit percentages from last year. Washington, D.C., like other cities, has responded with housing assistance. The district is doubling the amount of down payment assistance available for low- and middle-income households. Applicants could be eligible for up to $202,000 in low-interest loans. D.C.’s Home Purchase...
Approximately 74K West Virginians will be student debt free after Biden’s cancellation
President Joe Biden announced that $10,000 in student debt will be canceled for Americans who make less than $125,000 annually on Wednesday, leaving a large percentage of West Virginia students debt free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About
Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland state education leaders seek long-term solution to teacher shortages
Thousands of Maryland students will head back to school in less than a week under a cloud of a teacher shortage. School districts have promised to have adequate teachers in front of students on the first day, but officials admit this year will be a challenge. Across Maryland, local school...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland offering $700K in grants for solar canopies, floating solar
Maryland farmers can now apply for grants for solar canopies as part of a state program. The Maryland Energy Administration is offering $700,000 in solar grants to state agencies, local governments, businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and – for the first time – farmers operating as sole proprietors. The...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes
Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
wufe967.com
Maryland middle school offers assignment to students to show their allyship with LGBTQ community
Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their allyship with the LGBTQ community. The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18th showing the assignment details from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students to make a “flag, poster, or proposal” intended to show the “inclusivity of the Westland community.” The requirements also stated that students would need to include an explanation for the flag design and what it symbolizes.
A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government
Maryland's past three Democratic governors held executive positions in local government before winning statewide office and took many of their colleagues with them to the State House. The post A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 5