Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO