FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
News On 6

Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa

While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
Z94

Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!

Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
news9.com

Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying

A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue Restaurant#Cooking#Barbeque#Food Drink
KTUL

Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
blackchronicle.com

Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?

As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
