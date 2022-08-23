Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
918 Cerveza beer to be carried in over 60 QuikTrip locations across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 918 Cerveza is a brewing collaboration between Cabin Boys and FC Tulsa that has been part of the community for over a year now. The Mexican-style lager was canned and placed in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants across the Tulsa area last March.
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!
Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
news9.com
Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying
A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
Tulsa, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bristow High School football team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
KOCO
Family of Oklahoma man killed by James Coddington ‘can finally move on’
MCALESTER, Okla. — The family of the man James Coddington killed in 1997 said they can finally move on after the death row inmate was executed Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Although they can move on, Albert Hale's son, Mitch, said there is no closure. "A...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC
Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army's "Doing the Most Good" dinner event.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
blackchronicle.com
Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?
As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
Comments / 1