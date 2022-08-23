Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 Brazilian nationals, driver, 2 others arrested after jet ski used to smuggle people into Michigan
PORT HURON, Mich. – Four Brazilian nationals, a driver, and two others were arrested after officials saw people being smuggled across the St. Clair River into Michigan on a jet ski, authorities said. 2 men get into vehicle after crossing river. Agents flying near the Blue Water Bridge on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on $5 scratch off ticket
A Saginaw County woman’s jaw “dropped about a foot” when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into pole in Oakland County, causing SUV to flip, catch fire with him trapped inside
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was seriously injured overnight when he crashed into a pole in Oakland County, causing his SUV to roll over and catch fire while he was trapped inside, police said. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24) on southbound M-15 at...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet
Some of the tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring a bushel of fresh red pine cones to the Michigan DNR and you can earn $100 and help grow trees
Know where to find Red pine trees? If you collect a bushel of red pine cones next month you could earn $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. If you pick red pine cones and drop them off (by appointment) at several DNR...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Wednesday showers possible north of Metro Detroit; more rain chances coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!. All will be quiet on the Michigan front during the early afternoon. Highs will land between 84-87 degrees with another day of manageable mugginess. Light winds will move NW/SW at 5-10 mph. There will be a weak disturbance moving over Central and Northern lower...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking Metro Detroit shower chances Thursday afternoon into Friday
DETROIT – Good Thursday morning, Metro Detroit!. It is a dry and quiet start to the day before the shower chances arrive at the end of the day. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures starting in the low to middle 60s. A few of our outlying suburbs will see the upper 50s briefly with another batch of patchy fog in the usual spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pipe delivery delayed at water main break site in Metro Detroit, could set back repair timeline
A replacement pipe scheduled to be delivered Tuesday to the site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit has been delayed until the end of the week, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. More than one week ago, a leak was discovered in a water transmission main at the Great...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Spotty showers linger before our reward
DETROIT – It’s going to be a great Friday but it’s only a semi good morning here in Metro Detroit! We do have a few spotty showers around with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s as you head out and about. Grab the umbrella as you head out although you will only need it at limited times this morning with scattered, light showers on our Exact Track 4D Radar and that goes for those of you heading out for a little walk with the dog. You can check the radar on our 4 Warn Weather app. Most of us won’t see all that much as far as that free lawn watering.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain and showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Mostly Cloudy skies Thursday evening with a slight chance of a few showers; the best chance at rain will be north of M-59, but we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower elsewhere. Friday. Clouds in the morning scour out a bit in the afternoon, making...
Comments / 0