Michigan State

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on $5 scratch off ticket

A Saginaw County woman’s jaw “dropped about a foot” when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Some dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet

Some of the tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Tracking Metro Detroit shower chances Thursday afternoon into Friday

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning, Metro Detroit!. It is a dry and quiet start to the day before the shower chances arrive at the end of the day. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures starting in the low to middle 60s. A few of our outlying suburbs will see the upper 50s briefly with another batch of patchy fog in the usual spots.
Metro Detroit weather: Spotty showers linger before our reward

DETROIT – It’s going to be a great Friday but it’s only a semi good morning here in Metro Detroit! We do have a few spotty showers around with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s as you head out and about. Grab the umbrella as you head out although you will only need it at limited times this morning with scattered, light showers on our Exact Track 4D Radar and that goes for those of you heading out for a little walk with the dog. You can check the radar on our 4 Warn Weather app. Most of us won’t see all that much as far as that free lawn watering.
