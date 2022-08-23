DETROIT – It’s going to be a great Friday but it’s only a semi good morning here in Metro Detroit! We do have a few spotty showers around with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s as you head out and about. Grab the umbrella as you head out although you will only need it at limited times this morning with scattered, light showers on our Exact Track 4D Radar and that goes for those of you heading out for a little walk with the dog. You can check the radar on our 4 Warn Weather app. Most of us won’t see all that much as far as that free lawn watering.

