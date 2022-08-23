Read full article on original website
MA Residents & Visitors Await A Breathtaking View
In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
Berkshire County: Here Are 10 Great Acts Coming To Fenway(Well, Right Next Door)
Perhaps you've heard all about it, Berkshire County, but just in case you haven't, allow me to get you familiarized with what's happening this coming Saturday, August 27. The MGM Music Hall Fenway will be officially opening its doors!. And let me tell you, they have an incredible line-up of...
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
The Great Barrington VFW is in Need of Military Artifact Donations
Many folks throughout the southern Berkshires enjoy spending time at the Great Barrington VFW. Whether it's attending the "Sounds of Summer" concert series, checking out car shows, experiencing live music for worthy causes, attending outdoor picnics, or attending weddings, local folks treasure their experiences at the Great Barrington VFW. There's no doubt that the Great Barrington VFW is a source for community gatherings throughout the southern Berkshires and surrounding areas.
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite
Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
WSBS
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
BOO: Giving the Ghosts a Run for Their Money at Houghton Mansion
By now, you probably know the story behind the Houghton Mansion in North Adams (if not, see video below). There have been a number of paranormal groups in and out of the doors of the building to try to catch and record glimpses of ghostly figures as well as voices of those once living. As a kid who grew up in North Adams, I had friends who had relations to Houghton Mansion as their parents were masons and as many know Houghton Mansion housed a Masonic Temple.
Berkshire Humane Society Seeks To Rename Animal Shelter In Honor Of Late Veterinarian
John Perrault joins us every Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m., but today, Perrault had a special message he wanted to share with the Live 95.9 listeners. The following is from The Berkshire Humane Society's Facebook page:. We are so happy to announce that due to the overwhelming generosity of...
How Are Your Art Skills, Berkshire Residents? Artscape Needs Your Help
Professional artists or aspiring artists that are partnered with professionals, the City of Pittsfield wants you! Coming up in the early fall, Artscape Pittsfield will be overseeing a new mural project in the downtown area. The mural itself will be located at street level in a highly visible location in...
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
Country-Wide Ranking Of Best Campus Food Places Which Mass. College At #1?
You may be already aware of this, Berkshire County residents, but I have to admit that until recently, I was not aware of this. Apparently, every year, the Princeton Review ranks the top 25 higher-learning institutions in the country in 50 different categories. And not only did the honor of...
Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.
Berkshire County, Do You Love Beer? Are You A Pats Fan? Get Ready For This!
If you live in the Northeast and you're a fan of the New England Patriots and also a fan of IPAs, this is some pretty cool news right here. An Indian Pale Ale celebrating the Patriots and their old-school logo!. Nantucket, Massachusetts-based Cisco Brewers is teaming up with the New...
LOOK: North Adams Went All Out for Party In the Park This Week!
North Adams came out for Party In the Park this past Thursday night (August 18th) and they showed up in full force! There was plenty of live music, a car show, and WUPE-FM gave out plenty of free shirts at this Thursdays event for the second to last night on this summer's schedule.
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
