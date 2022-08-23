Read full article on original website
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
3 indicted in fatal prison beating of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger
Three people have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of the notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, federal authorities said Thursday. Fotios Geas, 55; Paul J. DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern West Virginia said in a statement.
Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's killing
Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, the man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing during a state trial in Georgia.
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family
Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
Ghislaine Maxwell To Clean Toilets, Wash Dishes In Florida Prison For 15 Cents Per Hour
Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced assistant to the late New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a low-security prison in Florida after receiving a 20-year sentence for her participation in a sex-trafficking ring. where she and Epstein would recruit and groom minor girls for his abuse. Maxwell, 60, is currently...
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years after a failed murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Aug. 1, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, and a fine of $1,000. Sledge previously...
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Whitey Bulger killing was 'planned' and took just 7 minutes, Justice Department says
WASHINGTON — The murder of James "Whitey" Bulger was planned “as soon as” the notorious mobster had arrived at the prison in West Virginia where he was found beaten to death, a Justice Department prosecutor said. The plot started with a phone call to the mother of...
Canadian prison inmate faces life sentence for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl in US
A Canadian prison inmate pleaded guilty to conspiring with another inmate to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States, which led to several overdoses and deaths, authorities said. Jason Joey Berry, 39, of Montreal, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and...
White Supremacist Tried To Escape Hate Crime Charge After Beating Black Man
Randy Smith pleaded guilty to federal hate crime nearly four years after he made false statements to the FBI to 'cover up' the racial intent behind his assault.
Florida man found guilty on hate crime charges for attacking Black man
Man was driving when Jordan Patrick Leahy spewed racial slurs and attempted to run him off the road
