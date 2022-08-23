ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

3 indicted in fatal prison beating of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger

Three people have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of the notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, federal authorities said Thursday. Fotios Geas, 55; Paul J. DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern West Virginia said in a statement.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, the man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing during a state trial in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Kidnap#Domestic Terrorism#Violent Crime#District Court
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism

Comments / 0

Community Policy