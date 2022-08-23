Read full article on original website
Byron Allen Strikes Deal With CBS To Bring HBCU Sports To Major Broadcast And Streaming Platforms
The media mogul's streaming app HBCU Go now has nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season. Byron Allen is continuing to deliver on his promise of amplifying Black excellence with the latest deal his company just landed. According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for...
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 26-28
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
ETOnline.com
NFL Streaming Guide 2022: How to Watch Every Football Game of the Season Without Cable
It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason, and you know what that means: The 2022 regular season is right around the corner. Kicking off on September 8 with a game pitting Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, the 2022 NFL regular season will run for 18 weeks, with 272 games scheduled.
NFL・
Sports Streaming Makes Losers of Us All
Few things are more satisfying for a certain type of college-football fan than a Notre Dame loss, and all the better if it’s an upset. So last September, when the Fighting Irish were in danger of losing to the University of Toledo Rockets, 16.5-point underdogs, I knew I had to watch. First I flipped over to NBC, where Notre Dame’s home games are generally aired. No luck. Even before I could Google it, my Twitter feed reminded me of the problem: I had been Peacocked. The game was only on NBC’s streaming platform, which costs $4.99 a month. By that point, it was late in the fourth quarter and I was getting desperate. A Good Samaritan sent me a password, and I logged on just in time to miss all the fun and see Toledo boot away the game with poor defense and clock management.
NFL・
