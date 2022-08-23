Read full article on original website
Robin (Williamson) Fort
Robin Williamson Fort, age 60 of Whiteville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence. Robin was born on November 16, 1961, in Rex, Georgia, daughter of the late William Alton Williamson and Doris Lorene Davis Williamson. Services will be held at a later date. Survivors include her...
Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver
This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Ronnie Strickland, Irvin Enzor, and Frankye Boone who are Candidates for Columbus County Board of Education, District 3. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
Charles D Hammond
Charles D. Hammond 77, of Whiteville passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Lon D. and Edna Rooks Hammond. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Duncan Hammond; stepsons, Jessie Long...
The Good News for Aug. 26
This weekend, be sure to get out and about with your kiddos before they head back to school on Monday. While you’re doing some of that last minute supply shopping, take a break and head over to the museum for a fun-filled day all about bees. Happening today:. •...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
James “Jim” Tori
James “Jim” Tori age 90 of Chadbourn, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Angel House in Whiteville. Jim was born on June 20, 1932, to the late Paul Tori and Ruby Williams Tori. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Sue Tori; siblings, Marie Tori, Joe Tori, John Tori, Donald Tori, Carmen Tori, Paul Tori, and Angela Tori.
Alice (Wallace) Boswell
Alice Elizabeth Wallace Boswell, age 78 of Whiteville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Alice was born on October 8, 1943, in Columbus County, to the late Howard Wallace and Clara Nance Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Wallace, Tom Wallace, Mac Wallace, Lucille W. Roth, and an infant sister.
Robeson woman hits $750K+ jackpot, says ‘dream home’ is next
“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”
$470,000 4bd 5ba 2,800 sq ft. Whiteville NC
Beautiful large home sitting just off the road in a great location! Not in city limits but not far from town. Country living at it best! It is truly in like new condition! Home is sitting on 1.82 acres of land in a good quite area. Only minutes to Whiteville or Shallotte NC and NC or SC Beaches! 🙂 FYI Lots of room for a future pool in back yard. This home offers so much!!…Great room has a great view of the back yard and upstairs. Cathedral ceilings are gorgeous, and it really makes it feel so open and airy. Fireplace/ gas logs is also in the great room to cozy up to. Lots and Lots of storage and closets in this home. 2 1/2 baths 3 bedroom and an office/ 4th bedroom. Master and office/ 4th bedroom are downstairs, and 2 bedroom and storage are upstairs. Hard wood floors in kitchen and dinning/foyer. Large front and back covered porches are awesome!2 Car Garage has lots of room and offers a possible future room in the attic area of the garage. Note: Upstairs has heat pump and downstairs has gas pac unit.
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
Wolfpack Beats The Trojans 64 – 62
In a offensive matchup with a combined 126 points, the Whiteville Wolfpack picked up their first win of the season at home topping the West Brunswick Trojans 64-62 in a non-conference matchup. Amare Best and JT Todd both had standout performances, but Jamal Faulk was the WTXY Kool 103.9FM player...
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
Mysuncoast.com
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
