Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Robin (Williamson) Fort

Robin Williamson Fort, age 60 of Whiteville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence. Robin was born on November 16, 1961, in Rex, Georgia, daughter of the late William Alton Williamson and Doris Lorene Davis Williamson. Services will be held at a later date. Survivors include her...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver

This week Jefferson talks with In-Studio Guests Ronnie Strickland, Irvin Enzor, and Frankye Boone who are Candidates for Columbus County Board of Education, District 3. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Charles D Hammond

Charles D. Hammond 77, of Whiteville passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Lon D. and Edna Rooks Hammond. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Duncan Hammond; stepsons, Jessie Long...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Aug. 26

This weekend, be sure to get out and about with your kiddos before they head back to school on Monday. While you’re doing some of that last minute supply shopping, take a break and head over to the museum for a fun-filled day all about bees. Happening today:. •...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Whiteville, NC
Obituaries
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

James “Jim” Tori

James “Jim” Tori age 90 of Chadbourn, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Angel House in Whiteville. Jim was born on June 20, 1932, to the late Paul Tori and Ruby Williams Tori. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Sue Tori; siblings, Marie Tori, Joe Tori, John Tori, Donald Tori, Carmen Tori, Paul Tori, and Angela Tori.
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Alice (Wallace) Boswell

Alice Elizabeth Wallace Boswell, age 78 of Whiteville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Alice was born on October 8, 1943, in Columbus County, to the late Howard Wallace and Clara Nance Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Wallace, Tom Wallace, Mac Wallace, Lucille W. Roth, and an infant sister.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$470,000 4bd 5ba 2,800 sq ft. Whiteville NC

Beautiful large home sitting just off the road in a great location! Not in city limits but not far from town. Country living at it best! It is truly in like new condition! Home is sitting on 1.82 acres of land in a good quite area. Only minutes to Whiteville or Shallotte NC and NC or SC Beaches! 🙂 FYI Lots of room for a future pool in back yard. This home offers so much!!…Great room has a great view of the back yard and upstairs. Cathedral ceilings are gorgeous, and it really makes it feel so open and airy. Fireplace/ gas logs is also in the great room to cozy up to. Lots and Lots of storage and closets in this home. 2 1/2 baths 3 bedroom and an office/ 4th bedroom. Master and office/ 4th bedroom are downstairs, and 2 bedroom and storage are upstairs. Hard wood floors in kitchen and dinning/foyer. Large front and back covered porches are awesome!2 Car Garage has lots of room and offers a possible future room in the attic area of the garage. Note: Upstairs has heat pump and downstairs has gas pac unit.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
DILLON, SC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Wolfpack Beats The Trojans 64 – 62

In a offensive matchup with a combined 126 points, the Whiteville Wolfpack picked up their first win of the season at home topping the West Brunswick Trojans 64-62 in a non-conference matchup. Amare Best and JT Todd both had standout performances, but Jamal Faulk was the WTXY Kool 103.9FM player...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
DILLON COUNTY, SC

