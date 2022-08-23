Read full article on original website
California union seeks $25/hour statewide minimum wage increase after earthquake deal falls through
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West said Aug. 23 that it will urge California lawmakers to enact a statewide $25 per hour minimum wage for healthcare workers. The announcement came after the collapse of a deal Aug. 23 between the union and California Hospital Association to change earthquake standards...
Lawmakers push for federal re-accreditation of Montana State Hospital
Five lawmakers in Montana are urging public health and human services director Charlie Brereton to "immediately and publicly commit to pursuing CMS accreditation," at the state's only psychiatric hospital, the Daily Montanan reported Aug. 23. Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital lost $7 million in federal funding in April after a...
Missouri, Kansas hospital leaders fear a 'healthcare crisis' is coming
As flocks of nurses are leaving hospitals and health systems struggle to return to normal bed space, some healthcare executives in the Midwest worry they aren't prepared for the fall and winter. Recent data isn't lining up with seasonal trends, according to Richard Watson, MD, a co-founder of an app...
President of Texas health system abruptly resigns after being placed on leave
Ben Raimer, MD, submitted his resignation from the role of president of the University of Texas Medical Branch Aug. 22, two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons, the Houston Chronicle reports. Charles Mouton, MD, executive vice president, provost and dean of the UTMB John Sealy...
