Maryland Launches ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ to Signal Hate Crimes
Maryland created a new alert system to track down racist incidents and other hate crimes, according to CBS News. The “Emmett Till Alert” will be modeled after the Amber Alert and notify Black leaders in the state of any racially motivated crimes. The initiative comes after a string of attacks on Black Maryland churches.
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
Emmett Till Alert System to bring awareness to acts of hate amid increase in Maryland
At beginning, alerts currently available to Black elected leaders, civil rights activists. A new alert system in Maryland named in honor of Emmett Till aims to bring awareness to acts of hate. Recent acts of hate in Maryland led to the creation of the Emmett Till Alert System, which will...
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The post ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System
On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
