ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Launches ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ to Signal Hate Crimes

Maryland created a new alert system to track down racist incidents and other hate crimes, according to CBS News. The “Emmett Till Alert” will be modeled after the Amber Alert and notify Black leaders in the state of any racially motivated crimes. The initiative comes after a string of attacks on Black Maryland churches.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
fox5dc.com

Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System

On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Caucus Of#African American
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan honors former SU President for accomplishments

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honored former Salisbury University President Charles Wight with a citation recognizing his leadership and dedication to the university. Wight served the campus community from 2018 to 2022, and during his time he helped complete the largest fundraising effort in campus history, as...
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Virginia Mercury

Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
uschamber.com

DC Mayor Signs Ban on Non-Competes into Law

Over the last two years, the Council of the District of Columbia has postponed and revised the Ban on Non-Compete Agreement Act of 2020—a law that was set to widely prohibit employers from imposing non-compete agreements onto employees. The bill was signed into law in January 2021 and scheduled to be enforceable on October 1, 2021. After hearing concerns about the broad scope of the bill, the sponsor, Councilmember Elisa Silverman introduced multiple amendments to the legislation, and enforcement of the ban was pushed back to April 2022 and again to October 2022.
POLITICS
abc27 News

New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Kansas Reflector

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy