Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Two Tennessee highway officers die after helicopter strikes power line

A pair of law enforcement officers were killed when their helicopter struck a powerline and then crashed in a wooded area in Tennessee. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer identified the victims only as a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff. They were the only two people onboard the helicopter, a Bell 206B, when it hit powerlines Tuesday on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, toppling them onto Interstate 24, officials said.
4 cities in Florida to visit this fall

Looking to book an upcoming escape from falling temperatures? Head to Florida!. Florida has long been known as a retirement or “snowbird” state due to its great weather, low turnover, and tax-friendliness—there is no state income tax. However, Florida is also a great state to road trip through. Besides its desirable weather, the ”Sunshine State” has a ridiculous amount of attractions and things to do—so many that you might reconsider why you’ve been living life elsewhere.
